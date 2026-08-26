'Shree Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market' nameboard in Surat covered up following backlash, triggers fresh row

AHMEDABAD: The political controversy over naming a Rs 3.90-crore wholesale fish market after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat’s Surat City has taken a fresh twist.

While the installation of the board triggered a storm over alleged lack of official approval, its sudden covering has reignited questions over who authorised the naming in the first place.

The row centres on the newly built wholesale fish market at Nanpura-Lakkadkot, where a prominent board reading ‘Shree Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market’ was installed at the main entrance.

However, the naming allegedly came without a formal resolution from the Surat Municipal Corporation’s General Board or the Cultural Committee, setting off a major political and civic controversy.

As the issue surfaced in the media, pressure mounted on the municipal administration and local political circles. Opposition voices and members of the local fishing community questioned the process behind installing the Prime Minister’s name on the market, particularly when no formal civic approval or official inauguration had reportedly taken place.

The controversy intensified further as critics questioned the decision to link the name of Prime Minister Modi, known for his vegetarian lifestyle, with a wholesale fish market.

Amid the growing backlash and warnings of action from the municipal authorities, the controversial name was eventually hidden behind a white covering.

However, rather than ending the row, the move has opened a new chapter in the controversy. The sudden covering of the board has now raised fresh questions over whether the naming was premature and whether the association acted before completing the mandatory civic process.

Association president Kalpesh Navsariwala said the decision to cover the board was temporary and followed discussions with the local corporator.