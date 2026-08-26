Surat’s Zari industry crafts special zardoshi rakhi for Ram temple in Ayodhya

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan, the Zari Manufacturers Association has crafted a special rakhi using Surat’s traditional real zari and Zardoshi work and sent it to the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as an offering to Lord Shri Ram.
What makes the rakhi even more special is its craftsmanship. Made using pure silver Zardoshi wire, the rakhi showcases the intricate skills and rich artistic heritage that have long defined Surat’s traditional handicraft industry.
Fine detailing, delicate weaving and traditional artistry come together in the creation, turning the rakhi into a shining symbol of both faith and Surat’s cultural identity.
The special rakhi took three days of dedicated work to complete, with skilled women artisans from Surat pouring their devotion, affection and craftsmanship into every thread.
Rakhi maker Vishruti Patel said, “First, the rakhi was designed and then, after three days of hard work, it was completed. I am extremely happy that my rakhi and my art will now reach Lord Ram.”
To ensure the offering reached Ayodhya before Raksha Bandhan, the association made special arrangements and dispatched the rakhi by air, giving Surat’s traditional art a symbolic flight from the city of zari to the city of Lord Ram.
Bipin Jariwala, President of the Zari Manufacturers Association, said the initiative was conceived not only as an expression of devotion but also as an effort to encourage and inspire people associated with Surat’s traditional zari industry.
He said, “The idea behind making this zari and Zardoshi rakhi was to encourage everyone connected with the Surat Zari Manufacturers Association. Our wish is that this rakhi reaches Ayodhya and is offered to Lord Shri Ram. We are sending it by flight today.”
Behind this special offering lies a larger vision. While the rakhi reflects deep faith and devotion towards Lord Shri Ram, it also aims to bring fresh recognition to Surat’s traditional zari and Zardoshi art and give the industry a new platform across India and beyond.
Industrialist Sandeep Rana said Surat’s Zardoshi craft, once widely popular, faced challenges due to rising raw material prices and competition from cheaper imported products.
However, he said the Ayodhya offering was a conscious effort to revive attention around the traditional craft and remind people that the intricate art of Zardoshi is still alive in Surat.
He said, “We manufacture Zardoshi zari. This work was once very popular, but rising raw material costs and the entry of Chinese products affected the art. We felt that if such a beautiful rakhi was offered at a religious place, Surat’s art would get wider recognition. Through this effort, we want people across the country to know that this unique Zardoshi art exists in Surat and that its artisans are still keeping the tradition alive.”