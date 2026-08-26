Surat’s Zari industry crafts special zardoshi rakhi for Ram temple in Ayodhya

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan, the Zari Manufacturers Association has crafted a special rakhi using Surat’s traditional real zari and Zardoshi work and sent it to the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as an offering to Lord Shri Ram.

What makes the rakhi even more special is its craftsmanship. Made using pure silver Zardoshi wire, the rakhi showcases the intricate skills and rich artistic heritage that have long defined Surat’s traditional handicraft industry.

Fine detailing, delicate weaving and traditional artistry come together in the creation, turning the rakhi into a shining symbol of both faith and Surat’s cultural identity.

The special rakhi took three days of dedicated work to complete, with skilled women artisans from Surat pouring their devotion, affection and craftsmanship into every thread.

Rakhi maker Vishruti Patel said, “First, the rakhi was designed and then, after three days of hard work, it was completed. I am extremely happy that my rakhi and my art will now reach Lord Ram.”