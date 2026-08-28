Gujarat's cybercrime cases fall 20% in 2024, but five-year data points to persistent threat

Court disposals rose from 42 cases in 2022 to 94 in 2023 and 158 in 2024, but remained substantially lower than annual registrations and police disposal figures. Between 2022 and 2024, Gujarat registered 5,004 cybercrime cases, while police disposed of 4,586 cases and courts disposed of 294. These aggregate figures cannot be treated as outcomes for the same set of cases, as the official data does not link individual cases across registration, investigation and trial stages.

While the parliamentary tables do not provide Gujarat-specific figures for financial losses, national data highlights the scale of the wider cyber fraud problem. Between 2021 and 2025, India recorded more than 65.89 lakh financial fraud complaints involving over Rs 55,050 crore, with more than 1,95,760 FIRs registered. More than Rs 8,189 crore was marked as lien. Through the Cyber Crime Financial Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), more than Rs 11,158 crore had been saved across more than 32.80 lakh complaints nationwide as of June 30, 2026.

To tackle cybercrime involving multiple jurisdictions, Ahmedabad is among seven locations where Joint Cyber Coordination Teams (JCCTs) have been constituted under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). The Centre has also operationalised the Samanvaya Platform as a management information system, data repository and coordination platform for law-enforcement agencies. Its Pratibimb module maps the locations of criminals and crime infrastructure and supports jurisdictional officers.

Nationally, these systems had led to the arrest of more than 29,837 accused and generated over 2,33,593 cyber investigation assistance requests as of June 30, 2026, according to the MHA.

The 20.2 per cent decline in registered cybercrime cases in Gujarat in 2024 is a positive indicator, but it came after the state recorded its highest number of cases in the five-year period in 2023. The available data does not establish that the actual incidence of cybercrime fell by one-fifth, nor does it permit a direct calculation of case-specific clearance, conviction or pendency rates.

The figures instead point to a continuing cybercrime challenge, with substantial volumes of cases being handled by police and courts and an expanding national focus on preventing financial fraud and strengthening coordination among law-enforcement agencies.