Nobel laureate Malala’s book sparks political clash in Gujarat; 20 booked

AHMEDABAD: The controversy over Malala Yousafzai’s book has now spilt from a school classroom onto Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city’s streets, with a public reading event triggering a face-off between Bajrang Dal workers and activists linked to the CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) and Congress.

The confrontation at Ahmedabad’s Bodakdev Government Garden allegedly turned violent, following which Vastrapur Police registered a case against 20 people and launched an investigation.

The latest flashpoint comes days after a controversy erupted over students reading Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s book at Anand Niketan School in Ahmedabad.

On August 27, the CJP and Congress workers reportedly gathered at Bodakdev Government Garden to read the same book. Bajrang Dal workers reached the garden and staged a protest against the event.

At the venue, they confronted people associated with the CJP and Congress spokesperson Parthivraj Kathwadia, setting off a heated verbal exchange.

The argument soon escalated, with allegations that a few Bajrang Dal workers assaulted CJP and Congress-linked workers present at the garden.

As tension mounted, a team from Vastrapur Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.