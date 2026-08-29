From a mobile phone row to a train journey: How four sisters from Gujarat ended up in Karnataka

AHMEDABAD: What initially appeared to be a shocking kidnapping case involving four sisters, including three minors, took a dramatic turn after police uncovered the real reason behind their disappearance. The girls had not been abducted or lured away by a criminal gang; instead, a father’s angry reprimand over mobile-phone use triggered a sudden escape that took the four sisters from Surat to Ahmedabad and eventually to Karnataka.

The incident began in Punagam, Surat City, Gujarat, where the four sisters mysteriously disappeared from home, leaving their family deeply worried and prompting police to launch an immediate search operation. However, as investigators pieced together CCTV footage, mobile-location data and technical surveillance, the kidnapping angle gradually began to unravel.

According to the investigation, the 16-year-old girl repeatedly demanded a personal smartphone after her family had taken away her earlier phone. Her father, who insisted that she should focus on earning before getting another phone, reportedly reprimanded her over the issue and warned her that she would face consequences when he returned home in the evening.

Fearing her father’s anger and possible beating, the teenager along with her 15-year-old sister and two daughters of her uncle, aged 17 and 23, allegedly withdrew an advance of ₹1,000 from the factory where they worked, claiming that their brother was unwell, and added around ₹500 each from their savings. With only about ₹2,000–₹2,500 in hand, they headed to Surat railway station without any clear destination or detailed escape plan.

From Surat, the sisters first travelled to Ahmedabad, where they spent the day wandering around the Kankaria Lake area. By evening, they reached Kalupur railway station and boarded another train that happened to arrive, still without knowing where their journey would ultimately take them.