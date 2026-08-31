Gujarat police arrest man for stealing iPhones worth nearly Rs 11 lakh

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat police has cracked an iPhone heist from a luxury bus, exposing a trail that stretched from Pune to Ahmedabad and, finally, to Dubai.

The accused has been identified as Gajendra, a 32-year-old pharmacy graduate who worked at a medical store in Pune for a monthly salary of around Rs 25,000.

The investigation began on August 15, when a Pune-based mobile-shop owner, Suresh Thakor, packed 14 iPhones worth Rs 10.70 lakh into a parcel addressed to a businessman named Salman in Ahmedabad.

The parcel was sent through a bus, with instructions for the recipient to collect it from the Ahmedabad’s CTM Travels office.

However, the iPhones had vanished by the time Salman arrived to collect the consignment.

As the complaint reached Ramol police station, investigators examined the bus driver's movements and CCTV footage. The footage reportedly revealed a suspicious sequence in which Gajendra, sitting on the last seat, allegedly took the parcel and returned the box a few minutes later.