From unauthorised demolition to Rs 27 lakh food bill: Two Gujarat civic bodies face heat over accountability

AHMEDABAD: Two of Gujarat's largest municipal corporations Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) have come under fire after allegations of misuse of public resources and lack of accountability emerged with regard to two separate demolitions conducted by the respective administrations.

The Surat Municipal Corporation had on May 30 conducted a demolition drive, affecting more than 100 houses in the Central Zone's Nasirnagar locality, over allegations of "encroachment on private land."

The demolition was found to have been conducted without the required authorisation, prompting the authorities to suspend five engineers involved. The action was taken after the Gujarat High Court questioned the role of the Surat police, the SMC and electricity distributor Torrent Power in the illegal demolition, which rendered several people homeless.

At the same time, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation has also come under scrutiny after civic officials submitted a Rs 27.2 lakh food bill following a three-day demolition drive in the Jungleshwar area. During the drive, conducted in February this year, approximately 1,400 structures were demolished over allegations of "encroachment."

Unauthorised demolition

While hearing a plea filed by the residents of the Nasirnagar locality, whose houses were demolished by officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation, the Gujarat HC rapped the administration and the police after being informed that the action was initiated without any formal authorisation.

"During the hearing, the Municipal Commissioner informed the court that neither he nor any officer of the corporation had issued an order authorising the demolition carried out on May 30," Advocate Zamir Saikh told TNIE.