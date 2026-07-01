Paper instead of cash: How a fake Angadiya gang pulled off a Rs 40 lakh scam in Surat

AHMEDABAD: In a meticulously planned fraud exposing how organised criminals exploit the trust associated with traditional Angadiya courier services, Surat's Mahidharpura Police have uncovered a Rs 40 lakh cheating racket in which businessmen were allegedly tricked into believing their cash had safely reached Bengaluru, only to discover that the delivered bundles contained little more than stacks of paper.

The complainant, Mahendra Shah, runs a marble business near Laskana Bus Station in Surat, while his son-in-law, Rahul Jain, lives in Bengaluru.

To transport the money safely, the family decided to use the services of an Angadiya firm, believing it to be the safest option for transferring large sums of cash. Their search for a reliable courier led Mahendra to his friend Kamlesh, the owner of a jewellery shop.

During their discussion, Kamlesh said a man identifying himself as Kshetrapal, who claimed to represent Bhavesh Angadiya Firm, frequently contacted him regarding courier services. Trusting the recommendation, Mahendra got in touch with Kshetrapal.

Everything unfolded according to the gang's plan. On the afternoon of May 19, Rahul Jain was called to an area near Metro Plaza on Chickpet Road in Bengaluru. There, unidentified persons handed him eight bundles, each purportedly containing Rs 5 lakh, totalling Rs 40 lakh.

Pressured by the situation and convinced by the accused, Rahul left without checking the contents. He immediately telephoned his family in Surat and confirmed that he had received the money. That single phone call triggered the second phase of the fraud.