First monsoon rains in Gujarat expose civic lapses: Flooded streets, hidden potholes, string of accidents

AHMEDABAD: The arrival of the season's first monsoon showers has exposed the reality behind civic preparedness in Gujarat, as a series of rain-related accidents in Junagadh and Gir Somnath has reignited debate over the quality of pre-monsoon works carried out by municipal authorities.
Instead of providing relief from the summer heat, the rains turned damaged roads into accident-prone stretches, raising serious concerns about public safety and infrastructure management.
In Junagadh, roads across several parts of the city were submerged after the first spell of rain, while potholes hidden beneath stagnant water became invisible hazards for commuters.
The incidents have exposed what residents describe as incomplete road repairs, poor drainage planning and inadequate maintenance, despite repeated claims of development by the civic administration.
The most serious incident was reported from the Azad Chowk area, where CCTV footage captured an accident that has become a symbol of the city's deteriorating road conditions.
According to the footage, a couple travelling on a motorcycle unknowingly rode over a large pothole concealed beneath rainwater. The rider lost control and crashed into the pothole, suffering serious injuries.
The footage shows the rider bleeding from the head immediately after the fall and struggling to stand as he limped in pain. The woman accompanying him rushed to his assistance before local residents gathered at the scene. The injured rider was later taken to hospital for treatment.
The incident has intensified public anger, with residents alleging that the road had been dug up by the administration but was never properly restored, allowing the pothole to become a serious hazard.
The Azad Chowk accident was not an isolated incident.
Similar scenes unfolded in the city's Oghadnagar locality on July 1, where the same water-filled pothole reportedly caused three to four separate accidents within a short period.
CCTV footage shows a pedestrian suddenly sinking into the concealed pothole while crossing the road. Moments later, a woman walking along the same stretch also lost her balance and fell.
In another incident, a man riding a moped crashed into the same pothole after failing to spot it beneath accumulated rainwater. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported despite the repeated accidents.
Adding to the city's recurring monsoon problems, the Joshipara Garnala near Majewadi Darwaza was once again severely flooded, a problem that has resurfaced almost every rainy season.
Amid the fast-flowing water, a car became stranded in the middle of the submerged crossing, creating a potentially life-threatening situation. Responding swiftly, the fire brigade launched a rescue operation and safely pulled the vehicle out of the flooded stretch.
The prompt intervention ensured the driver escaped unharmed and prevented what could have become a major tragedy.
Meanwhile, similar questions over civic preparedness have also emerged from Gir Somnath district.
In Veraval's Ward No. 2, a man carrying a bicycle reportedly fell into a pothole concealed by rainwater while on his way to drop children off, highlighting how damaged roads have become equally dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists. The incident has once again drawn attention to waterlogging and deteriorating road conditions in the town.
Together, these incidents have fuelled widespread criticism of municipal authorities in both districts. Residents argue that every monsoon follows the same pattern: roads deteriorate, potholes emerge, drainage systems fail and commuters are forced to risk their lives while travelling.
The repeated accidents have raised questions about the effectiveness of pre-monsoon inspections, the quality of road construction and whether civic agencies are being held accountable for recurring infrastructure failures.
With the monsoon only just beginning, residents are demanding immediate repairs, better drainage planning and stricter monitoring of civic works before more lives are put at risk by preventable infrastructure failures.