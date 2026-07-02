First monsoon rains in Gujarat expose civic lapses: Flooded streets, hidden potholes, string of accidents

AHMEDABAD: The arrival of the season's first monsoon showers has exposed the reality behind civic preparedness in Gujarat, as a series of rain-related accidents in Junagadh and Gir Somnath has reignited debate over the quality of pre-monsoon works carried out by municipal authorities.

Instead of providing relief from the summer heat, the rains turned damaged roads into accident-prone stretches, raising serious concerns about public safety and infrastructure management.

In Junagadh, roads across several parts of the city were submerged after the first spell of rain, while potholes hidden beneath stagnant water became invisible hazards for commuters.

The incidents have exposed what residents describe as incomplete road repairs, poor drainage planning and inadequate maintenance, despite repeated claims of development by the civic administration.

The most serious incident was reported from the Azad Chowk area, where CCTV footage captured an accident that has become a symbol of the city's deteriorating road conditions.

According to the footage, a couple travelling on a motorcycle unknowingly rode over a large pothole concealed beneath rainwater. The rider lost control and crashed into the pothole, suffering serious injuries.