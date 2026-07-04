Gujarat police traces 500 missing persons in 10-day Operation Milap drive

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police traced 500 missing children and adults in 10 days under the extended phase of Operation Milap, continuing its statewide drive against missing person cases.

The special drive was extended after the successful completion of the month-long Operation Milap. During the extended campaign from June 12 to June 21, police carried out field operations, technical investigations and interstate coordination to trace missing persons.

One of the major rescues involved a 14-year-old girl from Vadodara who had been missing since December 18, 2025, after disappearing from the Chhani area. When local police failed to trace her, the case was transferred to the Vadodara Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU).

Using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, investigators traced the main accused, Sunilkumar Kesarisinh Bariya, to Shivamogga in Karnataka. Police alleged that he had lured the girl away, changed his identity after completing a Purohitya course in Jaipur, and was working as a priest at a Jain temple in Shivamogga, where he allegedly kept the minor after presenting her as his wife.