Lioness attacks cattle keeper outside Gujarat home; sparks concern over human-lion conflict

AHMEDABAD: A cattle keeper was seriously injured after a lioness attacked him outside his house in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Monday morning.

The victim, identified as Kalu Parmar, was attacked at around 8 am outside his residence on the outskirts of Garajiya village in Palitana taluka. According to local accounts, the lioness suddenly emerged, grabbed his hand in its jaws and later bit his leg, knocking him to the ground.

The attack triggered panic in the village as residents watched the struggle unfold. Videos of the incident, filmed by villagers on mobile phones, have since gone viral on social media, drawing renewed concern over the increasing movement of Asiatic lions into human settlements.

As the lioness held on to Kalu Parmar, residents rushed to help, shouting and pelting stones in an attempt to drive the animal away.

Despite suffering severe injuries and heavy bleeding, Parmar continued to struggle to free himself from the lioness's grip during the attack.

According to preliminary information, he sustained multiple injuries after the lioness repeatedly bit and mauled him. Villagers eventually managed to force the animal to retreat, preventing what could have turned into a fatal attack.

The injured cattle keeper was first taken to the government hospital in Palitana before being referred to a hospital in Bhavnagar due to the severity of his injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Forest department officials reached the village soon after the attack, launched an inquiry and began efforts to trace the lioness. Surveillance in the area has also been stepped up to prevent further encounters.

The incident has renewed concerns among residents over the increasing movement of lions near human settlements. Locals alleged that repeated warnings about lion sightings around villages had gone unaddressed.