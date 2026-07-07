2008 Ahmedabad blasts case: Gujarat HC upholds death sentences for 38, life terms for 11

AHMEDABAD: Bringing closure to one of the deadliest terror attacks in Gujarat's history, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday upheld a sessions court verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case, confirming the death penalty for 38 convicts and life imprisonment for 11 others.

A division bench of Justices AY Kogje and Samir Dave dismissed all appeals filed by the convicted accused while allowing the Gujarat government's plea seeking confirmation of the death sentences awarded by the trial court in February 2022.

The High Court also ordered the Gujarat government to pay Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed, Rs 5 lakh to survivors who were seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries. The compensation must be paid on or before March 31, 2027.

The verdict comes nearly 18 years after 21 coordinated bomb blasts ripped through 20 locations across Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, killing 56 people and injuring more than 200.

The explosions targeted crowded public places and hospitals, triggering one of the country's most extensive terror investigations.

The case remains one of India's biggest criminal prosecutions.

Of the 78 accused who stood trial, a sessions court in Ahmedabad convicted 49, acquitted 29, sentenced 38 to death and awarded life imprisonment until natural death to 11 others.