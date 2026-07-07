Chandipura virus scare returns to Gujarat as two children die following infection in Panchmahal

AHMEDABAD: The Chandipura virus has once again raised concern in Gujarat's Panchmahal district after the deaths of two young children due to suspected infections, prompting the state health machinery to launch an aggressive containment operation in the affected areas.

The two deceased children, aged three and four years, belonged to Vinjol and Sardarpura villages in Godhra taluka. Both were initially admitted to Civil Hospital, Godhra, and were later referred to SSG Hospital in Vadodara for advanced treatment.

Their deaths have triggered fear across the district, as the virus has historically resurfaced during the early monsoon months. Health officials said a total of four suspected Chandipura virus cases were identified during surveillance.

While laboratory reports of two children returned negative, and they continue to receive treatment at SSG Hospital in Vadodara, the other two children succumbed during the course of treatment despite being referred for advanced medical care.

With fears of further infections mounting, the district health administration has turned to emergency response.

Surveillance teams have intensified field operations, conducting door-to-door health checks, identifying suspected cases and collecting blood samples for laboratory testing.

District Health Officer Dr Vipul Gamit said the administration has mobilised an extensive network of health workers to ensure early detection and containment.

Cases of Chandipura virus are generally reported in Panchmahal district with the onset of the rainy season. However, this year, two suspected cases were detected in Sardarpura and Vinjol villages of Godhra taluka.

Dr Gamit said that the district has deployed 682 health teams across Panchmahal, with nearly 10 specialised teams working exclusively in the affected villages.

These teams are carrying out house-to-house surveys, monitoring children for symptoms, collecting samples and ensuring immediate medical referral wherever required.

As part of the containment strategy, vector control measures have been intensified in accordance with government guidelines.

Dusting and insecticide spraying have been carried out within a 100-metre radius of the reported cases to eliminate sand flies, the primary carriers of the Chandipura virus.

Health officials have also launched awareness campaigns urging parents to seek immediate medical attention if children develop suspicious symptoms.

Explaining the nature of the disease, Dr Gamit said, "Chandipura virus is primarily transmitted through sand flies, which turns highly active during the early rainy season. The risk is significantly higher in unplastered mud houses where these insects breed in larger numbers. Since the virus has a very short incubation period, symptoms appear rapidly after infection, and the disease can quickly progress to encephalitis, or swelling of the brain, making timely treatment absolutely critical."

Medical experts warn that children between 0 and 15 years of age remain the most vulnerable to Chandipura virus infection.

Early warning signs include sudden high fever, vomiting or diarrhoea, body cramps, altered consciousness and rapid deterioration of the child's condition.

Doctors stress that any child exhibiting these symptoms should be rushed to the nearest hospital without delay, as early intervention can significantly improve the chances of survival.

In July 2024, Panchmahal emerged as the worst-affected district in Gujarat, reporting 16 Chandipura virus cases, the highest in the state, with seven children losing their lives.