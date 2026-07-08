Gujarat Congress targets Centre over Ram Temple donations row, MSP and farmers' distress

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Congress in-charge Mukul Wasnik on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union government in Rajkot, targeting it over the Ram Temple controversy as well as the worsening condition of farmers in the state.

Addressing the media, Wasnik alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi readily claims credit for the construction of the Ram Temple, he must also accept accountability for any alleged financial irregularities linked to the project.

"If Prime Minister is taking full credit for the foundation stone, inauguration and construction of the Ram Temple, then he should also take responsibility for the alleged loot that has taken place there. The country deserves to know how such irregularities happened, and accountability cannot stop at small players alone," Wasnik said.

Sharpening his attack, the Congress leader demanded that the Centre act against those allegedly responsible, irrespective of their political stature.

"The government must show the courage to act not just against small people but also against the 'big fish'. Accountability should reach everyone involved," he asserted.

When asked whether Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai was being protected, Wasnik avoided making a direct allegation, saying: "You in the media know this matter better than I do."