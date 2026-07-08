Gujarat Congress targets Centre over Ram Temple donations row, MSP and farmers' distress

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Congress in-charge Mukul Wasnik on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union government in Rajkot, targeting it over the Ram Temple controversy as well as the worsening condition of farmers in the state.
Addressing the media, Wasnik alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi readily claims credit for the construction of the Ram Temple, he must also accept accountability for any alleged financial irregularities linked to the project.
"If Prime Minister is taking full credit for the foundation stone, inauguration and construction of the Ram Temple, then he should also take responsibility for the alleged loot that has taken place there. The country deserves to know how such irregularities happened, and accountability cannot stop at small players alone," Wasnik said.
Sharpening his attack, the Congress leader demanded that the Centre act against those allegedly responsible, irrespective of their political stature.
"The government must show the courage to act not just against small people but also against the 'big fish'. Accountability should reach everyone involved," he asserted.
When asked whether Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai was being protected, Wasnik avoided making a direct allegation, saying: "You in the media know this matter better than I do."
Farmers' crisis takes centre stage
Shifting focus to agriculture, Wasnik accused the BJP government of repeatedly misleading farmers by making promises on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) during elections but failing to honour them once the polls were over.
"From the Prime Minister to his colleagues, everyone is constantly trying to throw dust into the eyes of farmers. Every time Assembly elections approach, grand promises are made on MSP, but once elections are over, those promises are forgotten," he alleged.
The Congress leader claimed that Gujarat's farming community was facing severe distress, with farmers across Saurashtra and other parts of the state struggling due to inadequate crop prices.
"Today, farmers are in distress not only in Saurashtra but across Gujarat. When farmers are being forced to commit suicide over issues related to remunerative prices, it reflects the gravity of the crisis. The BJP government cannot escape responsibility," Wasnik said.
Criticism over rejection of Swaminathan Formula
Wasnik also accused the Centre of hypocrisy over agricultural reforms, pointing out that while agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the recommendations he made on ensuring fair prices for farmers' produce were allegedly ignored.
"The Government of India honoured MS Swaminathan with the Bharat Ratna, but the very formula he recommended for fixing remunerative prices for farmers' crops has been completely rejected by the Modi government," he said.
According to Wasnik, the Centre's refusal to implement the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations has deepened the financial crisis faced by cultivators.
With his remarks linking the Ram Temple controversy, MSP promises and the agrarian crisis, the Gujarat Congress in-charge attempted to build a broader political narrative accusing the BJP government of avoiding accountability while failing to address the concerns of farmers and the public.