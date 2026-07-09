Gujarat youth killed in lion attack during alleged illegal lion-watching; two detained

AHMEDABAD: A 21-year-old man was killed in a lion attack in Gujarat's Amreli district on July 8 after a group allegedly engaged in illegal lion watching entered a forest area near the boundary of Antalya Revenue area and the Luwaria Reserve Forest in Liliya taluka.

The victim, identified as Sohil Memon, died in the attack, prompting the Forest Department to launch a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The attack occurred between 7.30 and 8 pm. Senior forest officials, including Shetrunji Division Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Chirag Amin, rushed to the Liliya Range Office and initiated rescue, investigation and legal proceedings.

According to DCF Chirag Amin, preliminary findings suggest a lion and a lioness were in their mating period when the group allegedly entered the area for illegal lion watching. Officials suspect the animals were disturbed or provoked, following which the male lion turned aggressive and attacked Sohil Memon.

Forest officials said the lion dragged the victim's body deep into the forest and remained beside it in an aggressive state, forcing personnel to carry out a coordinated operation before recovering the body. It was later sent for postmortem.

As part of the investigation, the Forest Department has detained two youths who were allegedly part of the lion-watching group for questioning and is trying to identify others who may have been present.

Officials are also examining digital evidence.

According to local sources, scrutiny of the detained youths' mobile phones revealed that photographs and videos allegedly recorded during the illegal lion-watching had been deleted, and portions of the data had been formatted. The devices will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to recover deleted files and establish the sequence of events.