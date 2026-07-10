Gujarat launches large-scale relief, restoration drive in flood-hit Surat

The Gujarat government has launched a large-scale relief and restoration drive in Surat after heavy rains triggered widespread flooding in parts of the city, state officials said on Friday.

Officials said Surat received 358 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning.

The heavy downpour created a flood-like situation, particularly in the creek areas of the city.

"In response to the severe rainfall and flooding that affected Surat and surrounding areas, the Gujarat government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has launched a large-scale relief and restoration drive on a war footing to restore normalcy in record time," an official release stated.

Keeping in view the critical situation after the floodwaters receded, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi chaired an emergency high-level review meeting late on Thursday night at the Surat Collector's Office, the release said.

The meeting was attended by all district coordination officers, senior officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation, and the district administration to review relief and rehabilitation work in detail, it added.

"During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister prioritized three works. including rapid drainage of accumulated floodwater, intensive cleanliness and sanitation drives and protection of public health. He instructed officials to ensure all flood-affected shops, businesses, and normal public life are restored within the next 48 to 72 hours without any delay," the release noted.

According to government, a door-to-door survey of approximately 9,100 families has been completed and over 800 affected families received assistance of Rs 6,800 each as household goods assistance and cash relief directly in person.