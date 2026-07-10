Shocker in dry Gujarat: Government school teacher sends student to buy foreign liquor; booked

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking incident, a government primary school teacher was accused of sending a minor student to purchase foreign liquor despite the state's complete prohibition policy in Gujarat.

The incident, which allegedly unfolded inside Khapat Primary School in Una taluka, has not only led to the immediate suspension of the teacher but has also resulted in a criminal case under the BNS Prohibition Act and a departmental inquiry.

The incident has triggered a statewide debate over the safety and ethics of educational institutions.

The accused, identified as Hareshgiri Goswami, has been suspended with immediate effect and is currently absconding.

Police have launched a search operation after registering an offence under Section 65(A) of the Gujarat Prohibition Act based on a complaint filed by the school's principal.

Talking to the media, Gir Somnath Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Chetan Khatana said police teams have been formed, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused at the earliest.

"A police complaint has been registered in the matter, and legal action is being taken in accordance with the law," the DySP said.

The controversy intensified after Gujarat Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Waja personally intervened, directing the District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) to ensure immediate legal action against the teacher.

The minister also spoke directly with the Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police and instructed officials to complete the investigation at the earliest.

Making the government's stand clear, the Education Minister said the incident was completely unacceptable and amounted to a betrayal of the trust placed in teachers.

He asserted that educational institutions must remain safe spaces for children and that no compromise would be made when the dignity of students or school discipline is at stake.

He directed officials to pursue both criminal and departmental proceedings without delay and ensure strict action if the allegations are established.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on June 20, 2026, when the teacher allegedly handed Rs 500 to a Class 7 student and instructed him to purchase a bottle of foreign liquor from the village.

The matter surfaced after the school principal became suspicious and intercepted the student near the school gate.

The principal, Milangiri Goswami, later questioned the child confidentially.

During the interaction, the student allegedly admitted that he had been asked on several earlier occasions to bring liquor for the teacher in exchange for money.

The complaint further claims that the student disclosed that the teacher regularly paid him to purchase alcohol from a village shop and that after receiving the liquor, the teacher allegedly consumed it on the school premises.

These allegations, however, are based on the complaint and the student's statement. The accused teacher's version has not yet been made public.

Realising the seriousness of the allegations, the school administration immediately documented the incident through a formal panchrojkam in the presence of other teachers.