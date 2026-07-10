Shocker in dry Gujarat: Government school teacher sends student to buy foreign liquor; booked

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking incident, a government primary school teacher was accused of sending a minor student to purchase foreign liquor despite the state's complete prohibition policy in Gujarat.
The incident, which allegedly unfolded inside Khapat Primary School in Una taluka, has not only led to the immediate suspension of the teacher but has also resulted in a criminal case under the BNS Prohibition Act and a departmental inquiry.
The incident has triggered a statewide debate over the safety and ethics of educational institutions.
The accused, identified as Hareshgiri Goswami, has been suspended with immediate effect and is currently absconding.
Police have launched a search operation after registering an offence under Section 65(A) of the Gujarat Prohibition Act based on a complaint filed by the school's principal.
Talking to the media, Gir Somnath Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Chetan Khatana said police teams have been formed, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused at the earliest.
"A police complaint has been registered in the matter, and legal action is being taken in accordance with the law," the DySP said.
The controversy intensified after Gujarat Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Waja personally intervened, directing the District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) to ensure immediate legal action against the teacher.
The minister also spoke directly with the Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police and instructed officials to complete the investigation at the earliest.
Making the government's stand clear, the Education Minister said the incident was completely unacceptable and amounted to a betrayal of the trust placed in teachers.
He asserted that educational institutions must remain safe spaces for children and that no compromise would be made when the dignity of students or school discipline is at stake.
He directed officials to pursue both criminal and departmental proceedings without delay and ensure strict action if the allegations are established.
According to the complaint, the incident took place on June 20, 2026, when the teacher allegedly handed Rs 500 to a Class 7 student and instructed him to purchase a bottle of foreign liquor from the village.
The matter surfaced after the school principal became suspicious and intercepted the student near the school gate.
The principal, Milangiri Goswami, later questioned the child confidentially.
During the interaction, the student allegedly admitted that he had been asked on several earlier occasions to bring liquor for the teacher in exchange for money.
The complaint further claims that the student disclosed that the teacher regularly paid him to purchase alcohol from a village shop and that after receiving the liquor, the teacher allegedly consumed it on the school premises.
These allegations, however, are based on the complaint and the student's statement. The accused teacher's version has not yet been made public.
Realising the seriousness of the allegations, the school administration immediately documented the incident through a formal panchrojkam in the presence of other teachers.
According to the complaint, the liquor bottle recovered from the student, along with the remaining Rs 230 from the original Rs 500 allegedly given by the teacher, was seized, sealed and kept safely in the school before being handed over as evidence.
The principal subsequently submitted a detailed written complaint to the Taluka Education Officer, following which the matter was escalated to the District Primary Education Officer and the police.
Officials said CCTV footage from the school has also been collected as part of the evidence and forwarded to the investigating authorities along with the principal's report.
Speaking about the action taken, Una Taluka Primary Education Officer Haresh Vadher said the department acted immediately after receiving the complaint.
He said the school principal had become suspicious and intercepted the student at the school gate, after which the child's statement and CCTV footage emerged as crucial evidence.
Based on the written report, police were immediately approached on official instructions, while the complete case record, including CCTV footage, was forwarded to the District Primary Education Officer for further action.
Vadher further revealed that the accused teacher was not facing disciplinary action for the first time.
According to him, the department had earlier imposed penalties, including withholding two annual increments, over allegations related to alcohol consumption.
However, considering the gravity of the present allegations involving a minor student, authorities have now ordered a full-fledged departmental inquiry in addition to criminal proceedings.
The principal's complaint also states that concerns regarding the teacher's conduct had been raised repeatedly in the past. Written representations had allegedly been submitted to education authorities on several occasions, alleging that the teacher had a habit of consuming alcohol and even attended school under the influence.
One such written complaint, dated March 4, reportedly alleged that the teacher had arrived at school in an intoxicated condition.
However, according to the principal, no effective action followed those complaints, allowing the situation to escalate further.
The case has generated widespread concern because the student, who allegedly used to procure liquor, belongs to a financially weak fishing family.
The complaint further states that the child's parents were never informed that their son was allegedly being used by a teacher to purchase alcohol.
Parents and residents have expressed strong anger over the incident, arguing that a child who comes to school to receive an education was allegedly exploited to satisfy a teacher's addiction.
Many have demanded the strictest possible punishment against the accused to protect the sanctity of educational institutions and send a strong message against any misuse of children.
Meanwhile, police continue to search for the absconding teacher, while both the criminal investigation and departmental inquiry are underway.
Authorities have indicated that further action will depend on the evidence collected during the investigation.