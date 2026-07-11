Cyber scam racket linked to sex medicines busted in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The Cyber Centre of Excellence of the Gujarat CID has busted a pan-India cyber fraud syndicate operating through a call centre in Ahmedabad. The syndicate has allegedly cheated about 5,000 people of crores of rupees by luring them into buying purported Ayurvedic sexual wellness medicines and later extorting money through threat of fake police cases on buyers.

The police have arrested seven people, including alleged mastermind Devendrasinh Rajawat of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh and a woman, and detected suspicious banking transactions of more than Rs 5 crore.

The racket was busted after the Cyber Centre of Excellence raided a 15-seater call centre in Vastral area of Ahmedabad on July 10. Simultaneous raids in Uttar Pradesh led to the arrests, while investigators suspect the network operated across several states.

According to investigators, the accused promoted “100% guaranteed” Ayurvedic treatment and sexual performance-enhancing medicines through social media platforms. Interested customers were contacted by call centre executives, posing as doctors or medical experts, and persuaded to place online orders, which were delivered via courier services.