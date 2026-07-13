Gujarat cyber crime police arrest man for forging MP Dhaval Patel's identity to cheat institutions

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Valsad Cyber Crime Police arrested a 30-year-old Ahmedabad-based accused for allegedly creating fake email IDs, forged official letterheads and fabricated signatures in the name of Valsad Lok Sabha MP Dhaval Patel to cheat institutions and secure personal benefits.

The arrest has exposed what police suspect to be a sophisticated forgery racket in which the accused allegedly impersonated elected representatives and senior police officers to influence government agencies, banks and the Railways through fake official correspondence.

Police officials said the investigation has uncovered a highly organised pattern of digital impersonation involving faking official identities.

"The accused created fake email IDs, forged official letterheads and fabricated signatures of Members of Parliament and senior police officers to obtain undue benefits, including railway ticket confirmations and recommendation-based communications with banks. Several forged documents, multiple fake email accounts and the electronic devices used in the crime have been seized. The accused is under sustained interrogation, and further investigation is underway to identify the full extent of the racket and any possible accomplices," police said.

The case surfaced after a forged recommendation letter bearing the name, designation, signature and fabricated official letterhead of Valsad MP Patel was allegedly sent to State Bank of India Chairman. Investigators said the forged communication was intended to mislead the country's largest public sector bank and obtain undue advantage through fraudulent means.

Following the discovery of the forged document, Patel's Personal Assistant Ravikumar lodged a complaint with the Valsad Cyber Crime Police.

Acting swiftly, police registered an FIR under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act before launching an investigation.

The cyber investigation team traced the digital trail through technical intelligence and social profile analysis, eventually locating the source of the fake email operations in Ahmedabad's Ishanpur area.

Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the location and arrested the accused, identified as Pratik De, a native of West Bengal.