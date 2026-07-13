Surat Police arrest four accused in separate kidnapping, rape, POCSO cases in major crackdown

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's Surat City Police arrested four accused involved in separate cases of kidnapping, rape and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in a massive crackdown on crime againt women and children.

Acting on strict directives issued by Surat Police Commissioner Wabag Jamir and senior police officials, surveillance teams from multiple police stations worked round-the-clock, combining intelligence inputs and technical surveillance to trace and arrest the accused in record time.

The coordinated operation covered the jurisdictions of Surat City’s Uttaran, Kapodra and Laskana police stations, where investigators tracked down offenders accused in kidnapping of minors, rape on the false promise of marriage, sexual assault and blackmail through explicit photographs and videos.

Police officials said the prompt action reflects the department's zero-tolerance policy towards crimes targeting women and children.

"Following the directions of Surat Police Commissioner Wabag Jamir and senior officers, surveillance teams across the city worked relentlessly using human intelligence and technical analysis to ensure that accused involved in serious crimes against women and children were traced and arrested without delay. The prompt arrests in these cases reaffirm Surat Police's commitment to delivering speedy justice and maintaining zero tolerance against offences under the POCSO Act, rape and kidnapping," police officials said.

In the first case, the Uttaran Police acted within hours after receiving a complaint regarding the kidnapping of a minor girl. investigators immediately launched an intensive search operation.

Relying on intelligence inputs, police traced and arrested accused Anuj Yadav, a driver currently residing in Karjan, Vadodara, who had allegedly fled with the minor.

Following the arrest, police registered cases under sections 137(2), 64(2) and 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. The accused was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.