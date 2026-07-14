Beyond Morbi: Gujarat farmers escalate grid compensation stir

AHMEDABAD: The battle over compensation for high-tension electricity transmission towers has intensified into a statewide farmers' movement in Gujarat, with protests expanding from Morbi to South Gujarat.

The cultivators reject the State's newly notified compensation policy for private power companies.

In a major show of strength under "Agitation Part-3", nearly 1,200 to 1,500 farmers, including a large number of women, marched from Mahendranagar Chowkdi to the Morbi Collector's office on Tuesday, demanding substantial amendments to the government's compensation policy issued on July 4, 2026.

Carrying resolutions endorsed by 365 gram panchayats, the protesters submitted a detailed memorandum to the Collector, arguing that the existing compensation formula fails to account for the permanent loss of cultivable land and the long-term impact of transmission towers and corridors on agricultural productivity.

The demonstration marks the latest phase of a movement that began in Jetpar village of Morbi, where farmers initially launched protests seeking fair and timely compensation for transmission towers erected by a private power company.

The agitation had earlier witnessed a symbolic fast followed by a 19-day indefinite hunger strike, forcing the government to announce a fresh compensation policy.