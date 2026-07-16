At least 60 Indians deported by UAE arrive in Surat; immigration agencies launch verification

AHMEDABAD: Around 60 Indian nationals, deported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly violating local laws and regulations, arrived at Surat International Airport from Dubai, triggering a large-scale verification exercise by Indian immigration and security agencies.

The deported passengers landed at Surat, after which immigration officials immediately escorted them for detailed questioning and document scrutiny as part of the mandatory security protocol.

Every passenger underwent detailed questioning regarding their identity, travel history, employment details and the circumstances that led to their deportation. Officials maintained that the passengers would only be allowed to leave after the verification process and all prescribed legal formalities were completed.

Preliminary findings indicate that most of the deported Indians are migrant labourers who had travelled to the UAE in search of employment and better economic opportunities. Many are believed to have reached Dubai through recruitment agents, while others had arranged their travel independently.

Sources further said that the majority of the deportees were from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The deportation process began after UAE authorities allegedly found the Indian nationals in violation of local regulations. Before sending them back, the Indian Embassy in Dubai was informed and facilitated their return by issuing Emergency Certificates (temporary travel documents), enabling them to travel to India despite not possessing valid passports.