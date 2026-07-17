Surat Cyber Crime Cell busts interstate investment scam; arrests five in Rs 27.2 lakh fraud case

AHMEDABAD: In a major breakthrough against organised cyber fraud, Gujarat's Surat Cyber Crime Cell has dismantled an interstate investment scam by arresting five alleged members of a gang that cheated a Surat resident of Rs 27.20 lakh by luring him into a fake share market trading scheme.

The accused, operating from Odisha and West Bengal, allegedly used fabricated investment platforms, bogus companies and fraudulent bank accounts to trap unsuspecting investors with promises of extraordinary stock market returns.

The investigation uncovered suspicious financial transactions exceeding Rs 6.53 crore routed through a bank account linked to the accused. Police have also found that the same account has been reported in 149 cyber fraud complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) from different parts of the country.

According to investigators, the fraud began when the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group where self-styled investment experts regularly posted stock market tips and success stories. The group administrators projected themselves as professional financial advisors and convinced members that investing through their exclusive platform would generate exceptionally high and assured profits within a short period.

To gain the victim's confidence, the accused allegedly directed him to register on a fake investment website that closely resembled a genuine trading platform. After creating an account, they provided him with a login ID and password, making the platform appear authentic. Believing the scheme to be genuine, the complainant gradually transferred Rs 27.20 lakh in multiple transactions into bank accounts controlled by the fraudsters.

Initially, the fake application displayed inflated profits and increasing investment values, creating an illusion of successful trading. However, when the complainant attempted to withdraw his money, he was denied access to the funds and soon realised that he had fallen victim to an elaborate cyber fraud. He subsequently approached the Surat Cyber Crime Cell.

Tracing the digital and financial trail, investigators discovered that the money had been routed through the bank account of a company identified as RRK PublicBazzar Private Limited.

Further investigation revealed unusually high-value transactions exceeding Rs 6.53 crore within a short span, raising suspicion that the account had been used as a conduit for laundering proceeds of multiple cyber frauds.

Police officials said the account had already been flagged in 149 complaints lodged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal by victims from different states, suggesting that the accused were part of a well-organised interstate cyber crime syndicate targeting investors across India.