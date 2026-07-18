Eight killed in Ahmedabad firecracker factory blast; unit allegedly operated despite cancelled license

AHMEDABAD: At least eight people were killed after a powerful explosion tore through a firecracker factory on Ramol-Gatrad Road in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad's Vastral area on Saturday, exposing alleged illegal operations at the unit and prompting police to initiate criminal proceedings under the Explosives Act.

The deafening blast was followed by a massive fire that engulfed the factory, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering panic in the surrounding area. The intensity of the explosion was such that personnel stationed at the nearby Vastral Rapid Action Force (RAF) camp immediately rushed towards the site even before firefighting teams arrived.

Rescue operations began within minutes as RAF personnel entered the burning premises and pulled out trapped and injured workers from the debris. Their swift response proved crucial during the initial moments before emergency services reached the spot.

Soon afterwards, the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services launched a full-scale rescue and firefighting operation. More than five fire tenders, ambulances, and senior fire officials, including the Chief Fire Officer, were deployed to control the blaze and search for survivors.

Firefighters battled intense flames while simultaneously carrying out search operations inside the heavily damaged structure.

Initial findings indicate that around eight to ten workers were present inside the factory when the explosion occurred. Several workers were trapped beneath the debris as the structure collapsed following the blast, leaving rescue teams to conduct painstaking searches amid dangerous conditions.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot said, "The Fire and Emergency Services received the distress call at around 3.30 pm, and firefighting teams rushed to the spot without delay. The blaze was brought under control swiftly, while rescue operations were carried out simultaneously. All the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment."