Nine dead, including three children, in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A powerful explosion ripped through an illegal firecracker factory operating from a shed on an open plot along Ramol-Gatrad Road in Ahmedabad's Vastral area on Saturday afternoon, killing nine people, including three children, and injuring at least 15 others.

The injured were taken to Civil Hospital and other medical facilities, where several remain under treatment.

The impact of the blast was felt up to five kilometres away. The explosion tore bodies apart, damaged doors and ceiling fans in a building about 300 metres from the site, and scorched standing crops in adjoining fields. Thick smoke engulfed the area, triggering panic among nearby residents.

Rescue teams from the Fire Department, Rapid Action Force (RAF), local police and the 108 ambulance service launched an operation to recover bodies from the debris and evacuate the injured from the burning structure.

Owner detained; factory allegedly continued operating despite cancelled licence

Police identified the factory owner as Mehul Dodiya, who has been detained for questioning. His mother was also injured in the explosion and is undergoing treatment.

A preliminary investigation found that Dodiya's licence to manufacture firecrackers had been cancelled, but the factory allegedly continued to operate from a makeshift shed behind the RAF camp on Ramol-Gatrad Road.

Investigators said the unit had been operating for some time despite the cancellation of its licence, raising questions over regulatory enforcement and police oversight.