Nine dead, including three children, in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A powerful explosion ripped through an illegal firecracker factory operating from a shed on an open plot along Ramol-Gatrad Road in Ahmedabad's Vastral area on Saturday afternoon, killing nine people, including three children, and injuring at least 15 others.
The injured were taken to Civil Hospital and other medical facilities, where several remain under treatment.
The impact of the blast was felt up to five kilometres away. The explosion tore bodies apart, damaged doors and ceiling fans in a building about 300 metres from the site, and scorched standing crops in adjoining fields. Thick smoke engulfed the area, triggering panic among nearby residents.
Rescue teams from the Fire Department, Rapid Action Force (RAF), local police and the 108 ambulance service launched an operation to recover bodies from the debris and evacuate the injured from the burning structure.
Owner detained; factory allegedly continued operating despite cancelled licence
Police identified the factory owner as Mehul Dodiya, who has been detained for questioning. His mother was also injured in the explosion and is undergoing treatment.
A preliminary investigation found that Dodiya's licence to manufacture firecrackers had been cancelled, but the factory allegedly continued to operate from a makeshift shed behind the RAF camp on Ramol-Gatrad Road.
Investigators said the unit had been operating for some time despite the cancellation of its licence, raising questions over regulatory enforcement and police oversight.
Crime Branch Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal said the process of registering an FIR had begun and strict criminal action would follow.
"The FIR is being registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 105, along with the Explosives Act. Everyone involved — the factory operator, property owner, partners and any other persons connected with the illegal operation — will be arrested and prosecuted. At first glance, the factory appears to have been operating without a valid licence," Singhal said.
Sector-2 Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathod confirmed that the illegal factory was operating from a shed in an open field behind the RAF camp.
"The licence issued to the operator had already been cancelled. Despite this, the firecracker unit continued functioning illegally. Eight bodies were initially recovered from the spot, while police, RAF personnel and fire brigade teams immediately launched rescue operations. Ramol Police will register offences under the Explosives Act and other applicable legal provisions," Rathod said.
PM Modi, Gujarat CM announce ex gratia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced ex gratia assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The families of those killed will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced Rs 4 lakh for the families of each deceased victim and Rs 50,000 for each injured person from the Gujarat government.
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi said those responsible for operating the illegal factory had been detained and assured strict action after a detailed investigation.
"A detailed investigation is underway. We have spoken to the Ahmedabad Zone-2 Joint Commissioner of Police. Those operating the illegal firecracker factory have been detained, and further investigation is progressing rapidly," Sanghvi said.
Eyewitnesses recount rescue efforts
RAF officer Ratul Kumar said personnel reached the site within minutes of the explosion.
"Our camp is nearly one kilometre away. We heard a massive explosion in the afternoon and immediately activated our Quick Reaction Team. Within five minutes, our personnel and ambulance reached the spot," he said.
"We found several bodies and many injured victims trapped inside. Rescue operations began immediately while police and fire services were alerted simultaneously," he added.
Civil Defence Warden Pushkarbhai Kalal described the aftermath of the blast. "The blast occurred around 3.07 pm. Thick smoke had engulfed the entire area. We initially stayed back because the fire was extremely intense," Kalal said.
"As the flames reduced, we entered the structure and found two small children dead while a young girl was still alive. Along with RAF personnel, we shifted her to the ambulance. At that time, around 12 to 13 people were critically injured and at least three had already died," he added.
Witnesses also reported hearing cries of "Save us, save us" from inside the burning factory moments after the explosion.
The incident has renewed scrutiny of enforcement against illegal firecracker manufacturing units. Investigators are examining how the factory continued operating despite the cancellation of its licence and whether there were lapses in monitoring by the authorities.
The blast comes weeks after an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Kapadvanj in Kheda district and follows last year's Deesa factory explosion, which killed 22 workers, raising fresh questions over enforcement of safety regulations.