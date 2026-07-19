Three held after Ahmedabad firecracker unit blast kills nine; factory was operating despite licence expiry

Police have arrested three partners who ran the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad's Ramol area, where a powerful blast and fire killed nine people and injured six others on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The accused have been identified as Ramilaben Dodiya, her son Mehul Dodiya and their business partner Sadiq Saiyed.

According to Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut, the unit's licence had expired in March this year and was not renewed. Authorities had ordered it to shut down, and police conducted periodic inspections to ensure compliance. However, the accused allegedly resumed operations around 20 days ago by bringing labourers from Dahod while police personnel were deployed for security during the recent Rath Yatra.

Police are also investigating the role of the landowner who leased the property and the financiers behind the illegal operation.