Rape and murder of four-year-old girl child: Accused shot dead by police as he attempts to escape in Gujarat's Anand

AHMEDABAD: Suresh Vitthalbhai Parmar, the prime accused in the kidnapping, rape and brutal murder of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in Vasad of Anand district of Gujarat, was shot dead by police late Sunday night after he allegedly attacked two policemen while being taken for investigation.

The incident occurred near the bridge between Asodar and Kanthariya when the Anand Local Crime Branch (LCB) team was bringing Parmar to Anand after his arrest by the Borsad Rural Police.

According to police, Parmar asked the escort team to stop the vehicle on the pretext of vomiting. The moment the vehicle halted, he allegedly pulled out a paddle hidden with him and launched a sudden attack on the police team.

Two police personnel, Mahipal Singh and Rajveer Singh, sustained serious injuries in the assault.

“PSI Rana repeatedly warned the accused to surrender and stop the attack. However, he became more violent and continued assaulting the police personnel. In self-defence, six rounds were fired from a government-issued Glock pistol,” a source said.

Parmar was hit by two bullets and was rushed to Shri Krishna Medical Hospital in Karamsad in a critical condition, where he later died during treatment.

Parmar’s body has been kept in the postmortem room of the medical hospital in Karamsad.

The forensic team reached the spot and seized six spent cartridges from the scene. Further investigation into the firing incident is underway.

The case had triggered widespread outrage across Gujarat after the mutilated body of the minor girl was found on railway tracks near Vasad Railway Station on Sunday morning.