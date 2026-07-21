Gujarat govt transfers 28 IAS,13 GAS officers in major administrative overhaul

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Monday transferred and appointed 41 senior officers, including 28 IAS officers and 13 Gujarat Administrative Service (GAS) officers, in a major administrative reshuffle. The changes cover key urban local bodies, district administrations and state-run corporations, aiming to strengthen administrative efficiency and improve coordination across departments.

The reshuffle saw the transfer of Prabhav Joshi from the post of Municipal Commissioner of the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, barely two months after his appointment. He has been appointed Joint Managing Director of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Gandhinagar. I.R Vala, who was serving as Secretary of the Sports Authority of Gujarat, has been appointed the new Municipal Commissioner of the Junagadh Municipal Corporation.

Simultaneously, Suthar Raj Rameshchandra has been posted as Municipal Commissioner of Porbandar Municipal Corporation, while Smit Santosh Lodha has been appointed as Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation.

The reshuffle has also brought significant changes in district administration, with several new District Development Officers (DDOs) being appointed. H. J. Prajapati has been posted as DDO of Amreli, K. P. Joshi as DDO of Devbhoomi Dwarka, D. K. Brahmabhatt as DDO of Gandhinagar, Hiren Jitendrabhai Barot as DDO of Dahod, and K. S. Jhala as DDO of Dang-Ahwa.