Gujarat govt transfers 28 IAS,13 GAS officers in major administrative overhaul

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Monday transferred and appointed 41 senior officers, including 28 IAS officers and 13 Gujarat Administrative Service (GAS) officers, in a major administrative reshuffle. The changes cover key urban local bodies, district administrations and state-run corporations, aiming to strengthen administrative efficiency and improve coordination across departments.
The reshuffle saw the transfer of Prabhav Joshi from the post of Municipal Commissioner of the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, barely two months after his appointment. He has been appointed Joint Managing Director of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Gandhinagar. I.R Vala, who was serving as Secretary of the Sports Authority of Gujarat, has been appointed the new Municipal Commissioner of the Junagadh Municipal Corporation.
Simultaneously, Suthar Raj Rameshchandra has been posted as Municipal Commissioner of Porbandar Municipal Corporation, while Smit Santosh Lodha has been appointed as Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation.
The reshuffle has also brought significant changes in district administration, with several new District Development Officers (DDOs) being appointed. H. J. Prajapati has been posted as DDO of Amreli, K. P. Joshi as DDO of Devbhoomi Dwarka, D. K. Brahmabhatt as DDO of Gandhinagar, Hiren Jitendrabhai Barot as DDO of Dahod, and K. S. Jhala as DDO of Dang-Ahwa.
At the state level, the government has made several strategic appointments in important corporations and departments. M. P. Pandya has been appointed as Managing Director of Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Limited, B. K. Joshi as Registrar of Co-operative Societies, C. B. Ganatra as Managing Director of Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, and P. B. Rathod as Director of Skill Development.
The government has also issued transfer and appointment orders for 13 Class-I officers of the Gujarat Administrative Service (GAS) in the Selection and Senior Scale categories. V. K. Patel has been appointed as Executive Director of GIDC, A. K. Prajapati as Director of Aravalli-Modasa District Rural Development Agency, D. N. Satani as Joint Director of the Civil Supplies Department in Gandhinagar, G. V. Miyani as Secretary of the Gujarat Panchayat Seva Selection Board, and Y. S. Chaudhary as Joint Managing Director of Gujarat Tourism Corporation.
Officials in the administration believe the large-scale reshuffle has been undertaken to streamline governance, improve accountability, and ensure faster execution of government schemes and development initiatives across Gujarat.
In the official order, General Administration Department Deputy Secretary Jemin Shah directed all concerned departments and officers to take immediate necessary action to implement the transfers and new appointments without delay.