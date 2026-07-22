South Gujarat reels under monsoon onslaught as floods disrupt normal life

South Gujarat remained in the grip of an intense monsoon spell with torrential rain triggering flood-like conditions across several districts, inundating homes, cutting off roads, forcing evacuations and prompting authorities to issue fresh alerts as rivers overflowed. The India Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rainfall across Gujarat over the next seven days, with South Gujarat expected to remain the worst-affected region.

The rainstorm intensified from early morning, with 90 talukas recording rainfall between 6 am and 12 noon on July 22. Valsad was the worst-hit district during the period, receiving around 6 inches of rain, while Palsana in Surat recorded 5 inches, leaving roads waterlogged and low-lying areas submerged.

The scale of the rainfall became more evident over the previous 24 hours, with official data showing that 173 talukas across Gujarat received rain. Kaprada in Valsad district recorded the highest rainfall at 16 inches, followed by Nanapondha with 11 inches, while Chikhli and Vansda received 10 inches each, creating flood-like conditions across several parts of South Gujarat.

In Surat, the relentless downpour crippled normal life after the Bhedawad creek overflowed, inundating several parts of the city. Authorities declared a holiday for schools as a precautionary measure. Residents in the Mithi Khadi area near Limbayat faced severe hardship as floodwaters up to five feet entered homes, damaging household goods and daily essentials. Several houses in Pandesara's Prem Nagar were also flooded after drainage systems failed to cope with the heavy inflow of rainwater.