South Gujarat reels under monsoon onslaught as floods disrupt normal life

South Gujarat remained in the grip of an intense monsoon spell with torrential rain triggering flood-like conditions across several districts, inundating homes, cutting off roads, forcing evacuations and prompting authorities to issue fresh alerts as rivers overflowed. The India Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rainfall across Gujarat over the next seven days, with South Gujarat expected to remain the worst-affected region.
The rainstorm intensified from early morning, with 90 talukas recording rainfall between 6 am and 12 noon on July 22. Valsad was the worst-hit district during the period, receiving around 6 inches of rain, while Palsana in Surat recorded 5 inches, leaving roads waterlogged and low-lying areas submerged.
The scale of the rainfall became more evident over the previous 24 hours, with official data showing that 173 talukas across Gujarat received rain. Kaprada in Valsad district recorded the highest rainfall at 16 inches, followed by Nanapondha with 11 inches, while Chikhli and Vansda received 10 inches each, creating flood-like conditions across several parts of South Gujarat.
In Surat, the relentless downpour crippled normal life after the Bhedawad creek overflowed, inundating several parts of the city. Authorities declared a holiday for schools as a precautionary measure. Residents in the Mithi Khadi area near Limbayat faced severe hardship as floodwaters up to five feet entered homes, damaging household goods and daily essentials. Several houses in Pandesara's Prem Nagar were also flooded after drainage systems failed to cope with the heavy inflow of rainwater.
As a precaution, authorities evacuated 85 students and 15 staff members from Adarsh Residential School in Surat's East Zone-B and shifted them to a Surat Municipal Corporation relief centre.
In neighbouring Navsari district, continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas caused the Kaveri river at Chikhli to overflow, with water flowing on both banks and raising fears of flooding in nearby villages. The flood situation turned critical around Bilimora as the Ambika river also overflowed following heavy rainfall in the district and upstream areas. Rising waters inundated the Machhiwad and Wadia localities, with floodwater entering several homes.
The Kaveri river crossed its danger mark of 19 feet and was reported to be flowing at around 20 feet, prompting authorities to issue alerts for 30 villages located along its banks. District Collector Manish Gurwani chaired emergency meetings as the administration shifted into disaster response mode, deploying two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in vulnerable areas. Officials said 45 people had been rescued so far and that rescue operations were continuing in coordination with the State Disaster Management Department.
The heavy rain also triggered dangerous situations elsewhere in the region. In Vansda taluka, a vehicle attempting to cross the Bopi-Mola Amba causeway was swept away by strong currents. One person trapped in the vehicle was rescued safely by the administration.
Valsad district witnessed some of the worst disruption, with torrential rain severely affecting normal life. A total of 284 roads were closed to vehicular traffic because of waterlogging and overflowing water. Authorities also warned residents to stay away from the submerged bridge over the Oranga river, while 21 villages along the Damanganga river were placed on high alert. Talatis, Sarpanches and other local officials were instructed to closely monitor low-lying areas and remain prepared for emergency evacuations if required.
While South Gujarat bore the brunt of the monsoon, rain also lashed Visavadar and surrounding rural areas of Junagadh district. The showers, accompanied by strong winds and thunder, brought relief from the prevailing heat but also caused waterlogging and disrupted movement in several low-lying rural areas.
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Gujarat over the next seven days. For July 22, it has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Navsari and Valsad, while Surat, Dang, Tapi, Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are expected to receive heavy rain. Heavy showers are also likely in Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch and parts of Saurashtra, including Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Botad. The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph in several parts of the state.
With rivers continuing to swell and more rain forecast, disaster response teams and district administrations remain on high alert, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from flooded roads, bridges and riverbanks.