Gujarat battered by monsoon fury, 4 dead as South floods and rescue ops intensify

AHMEDABAD: Relentless monsoon rains battered Gujarat, triggering widespread flooding across South Gujarat, claiming at least four lives, inundating towns and villages, and forcing the evacuation of thousands as the state remained on high alert amid forecasts of more heavy rainfall.

The worst-affected districts were Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Bharuch, where rivers breached danger levels and floodwaters submerged residential areas, roads and public infrastructure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 11 districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Surat recorded around 13 inches of rainfall in its upper reaches between 6 am and 2 pm, while Khergam in Navsari and Pardi in Valsad received 11 inches each. Umargam in Valsad recorded 10 inches during the period and more than 36 inches over the previous 24 hours, leaving several residents stranded on rooftops as floodwaters engulfed homes and roads.

In Navsari, the Purna River overflowed, submerging nearly 30% of the city, while the Kaveri and Ambika rivers also crossed danger levels. Authorities rescued around 3,000 people trapped in floodwaters and shifted them to relief shelters. Two youths died in Vansda after their motorcycle was swept away while attempting to cross a barricaded road.

In Surat, overflowing creeks inundated low-lying areas, including Saroli, Saniya Hemad and Velanja, with floodwaters reportedly rising to 10-15 feet in some locations. The Saroli Police Station, Khodiyar Mata Temple and the historic Kumbheshwar Mahadev Temple were among the structures submerged, while transport services were severely disrupted.