Gujarat battered by monsoon fury, 4 dead as South floods and rescue ops intensify

AHMEDABAD: Relentless monsoon rains battered Gujarat, triggering widespread flooding across South Gujarat, claiming at least four lives, inundating towns and villages, and forcing the evacuation of thousands as the state remained on high alert amid forecasts of more heavy rainfall.
The worst-affected districts were Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Bharuch, where rivers breached danger levels and floodwaters submerged residential areas, roads and public infrastructure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 11 districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.
Surat recorded around 13 inches of rainfall in its upper reaches between 6 am and 2 pm, while Khergam in Navsari and Pardi in Valsad received 11 inches each. Umargam in Valsad recorded 10 inches during the period and more than 36 inches over the previous 24 hours, leaving several residents stranded on rooftops as floodwaters engulfed homes and roads.
In Navsari, the Purna River overflowed, submerging nearly 30% of the city, while the Kaveri and Ambika rivers also crossed danger levels. Authorities rescued around 3,000 people trapped in floodwaters and shifted them to relief shelters. Two youths died in Vansda after their motorcycle was swept away while attempting to cross a barricaded road.
In Surat, overflowing creeks inundated low-lying areas, including Saroli, Saniya Hemad and Velanja, with floodwaters reportedly rising to 10-15 feet in some locations. The Saroli Police Station, Khodiyar Mata Temple and the historic Kumbheshwar Mahadev Temple were among the structures submerged, while transport services were severely disrupted.
The state government launched large-scale rescue operations, deploying three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and five State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in Surat, along with three NDRF teams and one SDRF team in Valsad. Two additional NDRF teams are being sent from New Delhi.
Officials said nearly 1,200 people have been rescued in Valsad and about 1,500 shifted to safer locations in Surat city. Another 200 residents from 11 villages along the Kaveri River in Navsari have also been evacuated. A 70-member Army team, five boats and a fire and rescue unit have also been deployed in Valsad, while rescue teams remain on standby in Amreli, Junagadh and Bhavnagar.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the flood situation at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted rescue and relief operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Patel and assured full assistance from the Centre.
The impact of the heavy rainfall extended beyond South Gujarat. Becharaji in North Gujarat recorded nearly seven inches of rain, with water entering several houses, while Gandhinagar reported waterlogging in multiple low-lying areas. In Valsad, authorities closed 474 roads and bridges as a precaution.
As the IMD forecast more heavy rainfall, the state government announced the closure of schools, colleges and anganwadis in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Valsad and Navsari on Thursday. Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from flooded roads and riverbanks as Gujarat braces for another spell of intense rain.