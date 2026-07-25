Crimes against children in Gujarat rise 32% in five years as court backlog mounts

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is witnessing an alarming surge in crimes against children, while the criminal justice system continues to struggle with timely convictions and case disposal.

Fresh data tabled in Parliament paints a concerning picture: more children are becoming victims every year, but justice is arriving slowly, leaving thousands of cases pending before the courts.

According to a reply tabled in the Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Gujarat registered 5,394 crimes against children in 2024, the highest number recorded by the state during the five-year period from 2020 to 2024. The figure has consistently climbed from 4,075 cases in 2020 to 4,515 in 2021, 4,964 in 2022, 5,083 in 2023, and 5,394 in 2024—an overall increase of nearly 32 percent over five years.

The increase in registrations, however, has not been matched by faster justice.

Gujarat's conviction rate stood at only 19.2 percent in 2024, improving from 12.9 percent in 2020, 14.9 percent in 2021, 9.7 percent in 2022, and 13.7 percent in 2023. However, the figures indicate that convictions remain limited despite thousands of cases entering the system every year.

Perhaps the biggest concern is the mounting judicial backlog. Cases pending trial in Gujarat have steadily risen from 23,268 in 2020 to 26,240 in 2021, 28,728 in 2022, 30,244 in 2023, and finally 32,586 in 2024. This means that while new FIRs continue to increase annually, thousands of victims are still waiting for their cases to reach a conclusion.

The investigation stage also continues to witness pendency, although Gujarat performs relatively better than several large states. Cases pending investigation stood at 548 at the end of 2024, compared with 632 in 2023, 679 in 2022, 481 in 2021, and 511 in 2020, indicating improvements in police investigations but not in judicial disposal.