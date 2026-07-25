Gujarat battles statewide flood crisis as over 40,500 evacuated; death toll rises

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is reeling under one of the most widespread monsoon disasters in recent years, as relentless rainfall has impacted almost every region of the state, from South Gujarat and Saurashtra to Central and North Gujarat.
With rivers in spate, urban centres submerged and rural belts cut off, the state government has evacuated over 40,500 people, while rescue operations continue on a war footing across all affected regions.
The southwest monsoon has unleashed a statewide crisis, shifting from initial devastation in South Gujarat to widespread flooding across Ahmedabad, Saurashtra, Kutch, Central Gujarat and now North Gujarat. What began as heavy rainfall in coastal and southern districts has evolved into a full-scale emergency, with multiple regions simultaneously battling inundation, infrastructure collapse and rising casualties.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, North Gujarat has emerged as the worst-hit region in the latest spell, with Santalpur in Patan district recording a staggering 15 inches of rainfall in 24 hours, followed by 13.46 inches in Radhanpur. Banaskantha, Mehsana and Sabarkantha districts also reported extremely heavy rainfall, with Bhabhar receiving 11.30 inches and Deodar 10.83 inches.
However, the impact has not been limited to the north. Central Gujarat’s Nadiad recorded 10.31 inches of rainfall, while parts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat continued to receive intermittent but intense showers.
Overall, 139 talukas across Gujarat reported rainfall by Saturday morning, with at least 10 talukas receiving more than five inches in a single day, underscoring the widespread nature of the monsoon system affecting the entire state simultaneously.
The situation remains fluid, with rainfall showing no signs of easing. By 10 a.m. on Saturday, several districts had already reported fresh showers, with Deodar alone receiving nearly two inches within a few hours, keeping disaster response teams on constant alert across Gujarat.
The human toll of the disaster has spread across regions. The state government confirmed that 40,500 people have been evacuated statewide, while coordinated rescue operations have saved 6,367 lives so far. The operations have involved the NDRF, SDRF, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, police, fire brigades, district administrations and thousands of volunteers working across South Gujarat, Central Gujarat, Saurashtra and North Gujarat.
Deaths have been reported from multiple parts of the state, highlighting the widespread impact. In South Gujarat, two people were swept away in Surat, while four bodies were recovered in Navsari. In Saurashtra's Amreli district, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl and a farm labourer died in separate rain-related incidents.
In North Gujarat, rescue teams continued searching for a driver whose vehicle was washed away near Virpur. In Central Gujarat, a 70-year-old man lost his life after his vehicle was swept into a river current. A woman also died in Unjha after a tree collapsed during heavy winds and rain.
One of the most significant rescue operations took place in Navsari, where more than 30 workers trapped at a shrimp farm were airlifted to safety, reflecting the scale of emergency operations underway across the state.
Urban flooding has further intensified the crisis across Gujarat's major cities. Surat has remained submerged for three consecutive days, with large parts of the city still under waist-deep water, severely disrupting transport, business and daily life.
Ahmedabad has also been heavily affected, particularly in Bopal and surrounding areas, where stagnant floodwaters have entered residential colonies, forcing families to remain indoors for days. Residents in several localities have expressed frustration over drainage failures, while volunteers have stepped in to deliver food and essential supplies by boat.
Saurashtra cities such as Rajkot and Jamnagar have also reported waterlogging in low-lying areas, while Kutch and coastal districts have experienced intermittent flooding due to heavy runoff and overflowing local water bodies. In rural Gujarat, particularly in Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha districts, villages remain cut off as roads and bridges have been submerged or damaged.
The devastation has also extended to livestock and agriculture. In Santalpur's Gadha village and other rural pockets across North Gujarat, floodwaters have killed cattle and damaged standing crops, adding to the economic distress of farming communities already struggling with monsoon uncertainty.
Rescue operations continue across the state. In Surendranagar, six people were rescued from a flooded village during a midnight operation, while in Santalpur, eight passengers stranded in a vehicle were rescued from strong currents and shifted to safety. Similar operations are ongoing in multiple districts where rising water levels continue to trap residents.
A red alert has been issued for seven districts across Gujarat, while 15 districts, including Banaskantha, Ahmedabad and Rajkot, remain under an orange alert. A yellow alert covers 12 additional districts, including Kutch, Jamnagar, Narmada and Valsad, indicating that nearly the entire state remains under varying levels of weather warning.
In response, the Gujarat government has intensified statewide coordination efforts. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi chaired a high-level review meeting focusing on relief and rehabilitation measures, particularly for more than 50,000 affected people in Navsari alone, while similar monitoring is underway across all flood-hit districts. Authorities have been instructed to ensure uninterrupted evacuation, food supply, medical care and restoration of essential services.
With rivers flowing above danger levels, reservoirs under pressure and continuous rainfall affecting every corner of the state, Gujarat remains in a critical situation. From South Gujarat's coastal belt to North Gujarat's arid regions, from Saurashtra's urban centres to Central Gujarat's industrial zones, the monsoon has created a unified statewide emergency. Disaster response agencies remain fully mobilised as Gujarat braces for further rainfall and a possible escalation of the crisis in the coming days.