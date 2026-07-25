Gujarat battles statewide flood crisis as over 40,500 evacuated; death toll rises

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is reeling under one of the most widespread monsoon disasters in recent years, as relentless rainfall has impacted almost every region of the state, from South Gujarat and Saurashtra to Central and North Gujarat.

With rivers in spate, urban centres submerged and rural belts cut off, the state government has evacuated over 40,500 people, while rescue operations continue on a war footing across all affected regions.

The southwest monsoon has unleashed a statewide crisis, shifting from initial devastation in South Gujarat to widespread flooding across Ahmedabad, Saurashtra, Kutch, Central Gujarat and now North Gujarat. What began as heavy rainfall in coastal and southern districts has evolved into a full-scale emergency, with multiple regions simultaneously battling inundation, infrastructure collapse and rising casualties.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, North Gujarat has emerged as the worst-hit region in the latest spell, with Santalpur in Patan district recording a staggering 15 inches of rainfall in 24 hours, followed by 13.46 inches in Radhanpur. Banaskantha, Mehsana and Sabarkantha districts also reported extremely heavy rainfall, with Bhabhar receiving 11.30 inches and Deodar 10.83 inches.

However, the impact has not been limited to the north. Central Gujarat’s Nadiad recorded 10.31 inches of rainfall, while parts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat continued to receive intermittent but intense showers.

Overall, 139 talukas across Gujarat reported rainfall by Saturday morning, with at least 10 talukas receiving more than five inches in a single day, underscoring the widespread nature of the monsoon system affecting the entire state simultaneously.

The situation remains fluid, with rainfall showing no signs of easing. By 10 a.m. on Saturday, several districts had already reported fresh showers, with Deodar alone receiving nearly two inches within a few hours, keeping disaster response teams on constant alert across Gujarat.