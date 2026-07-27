Gujarat records sharp fall in MGNREGS jobs, workers, funding over five years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's rural employment landscape has witnessed a steady contraction over the last five years.

An analysis of three Rajya Sabha replies shows that the number of people seeking work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), persondays generated and Central funding have all declined sharply in Gujarat, even as the Centre has rolled out the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G), promising 125 days of guaranteed employment from July 2026.

The data indicates weakening demand and reduced employment generation, while Gujarat begins the new scheme with one of the country's moderate allocations and comparatively low pending liabilities.

Even before the Centre expanded the rural employment guarantee from 100 days to 125 days under the newly launched VB-G RAM G, Gujarat's rural employment programme was already on a declining trajectory.

An analysis of three separate replies tabled in the Rajya Sabha on July 24 shows that Gujarat has recorded simultaneous declines in employment generation, the number of workers availing jobs and MGNREGS fund releases over the past five financial years, raising questions over the state's rural employment demand and implementation trends.

The sharpest decline is visible in employment generation.

Under MGNREGS, Gujarat generated 568.01 lakh persondays in 2021-22. This steadily declined to 465.98 lakh in 2022-23, marginally recovered to 492.72 lakh in 2023-24, but slipped again to 431.26 lakh in 2024-25 before falling further to just 312.70 lakh persondays in 2025-26.

This represents a decline of nearly 45% over five years, among the steepest contractions recorded by the state.

The decline is mirrored in worker participation. The number of people who availed employment under MGNREGS in Gujarat declined from 18.43 lakh workers in 2021-22 to 16.31 lakh in 2022-23, 15.12 lakh in 2023-24, 13.06 lakh in 2024-25 and finally 10.29 lakh in 2025-26, marking a decline of around 44% over five years.