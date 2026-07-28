Gujarat government uploads over 30,000 Waqf properties' details in UMEED portal

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has made significant progress in digitising Waqf properties under the Union Government's UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development) Portal.

However, the State's verification process continues to face hurdles, with thousands of properties yet to receive final approval.

An analysis of two Rajya Sabha replies tabled by the Ministry of Minority Affairs reveals that Gujarat has 30,783 Waqf properties entered into the UMEED portal as of July 21, 2026, making it one of the States with the largest digital Waqf records in the country.

Of these, 24,508 properties have been approved, while 2,845 properties are still at the Maker stage, 103 are pending before the Checker, and 15 await approval by the Approver, indicating that 2,963 properties remain under different stages of verification.

In addition, 3,312 properties have already been rejected during scrutiny and sent back for correction, reflecting the scale of documentation and verification challenges.

Nationally, the UMEED portal has recorded 7,99,027 Waqf properties, of which 6,17,192 have been validated, 91,275 remain pending, and 90,560 have been rejected during verification.

The digitisation exercise began after the Centre launched the UMEED Central Portal on June 6, 2025, to create a nationwide digital database of all Waqf properties, register new Waqfs and improve governance and transparency.