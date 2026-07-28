Rs 2.67 crore gold theft at Surat Safe House exposes alleged insider fraud

AHMEDABAD: A theft of 206 tolas of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.67 crore from the Singanpore branch of Safe House in Surat has exposed what police suspect was an insider conspiracy involving the branch manager, his two sons and an expert locker breaker.

The alleged theft has triggered panic among thousands of locker holders across the city, raising serious concerns over the safety of privately operated safe vaults.

The shockwaves quickly spread beyond the Singanpore branch. As reports of the alleged theft went viral, anxious customers rushed to Safe House branches in Varachha to verify whether their jewellery, cash and other valuables remained secure.

Long queues formed outside the vaults, customers struggled to access their lockers, and the situation became so tense that police had to intervene to maintain law and order.

Safe House operates three branches in Surat with more than 2,500 lockers, making the alleged breach one of the most significant private locker fraud cases reported in the city in recent years.

Police investigations have revealed that the alleged theft was not an isolated incident but a meticulously planned criminal conspiracy allegedly orchestrated from within the organisation.

According to investigators, Safe House manager Mahesh, his sons Harsh and Harikrishna, along with an expert locker breaker identified as Manilal, allegedly conspired to systematically target customers' lockers.

Police suspect the accused accessed lockers at different times in the absence of customers, removed gold ornaments without leaving immediate traces, and allegedly planned to dispose of the jewellery in the market for financial gain.

"The investigation indicates that this was not a sudden theft but a carefully planned conspiracy. The accused allegedly accessed lockers without customers' knowledge, removed valuables over a period of time and attempted to conceal the crime," police officials said.

The case came to light after complainant Ramesh Vaghani, a resident of Surat, discovered that most of his family's jewellery had vanished from their locker.

According to the police complaint, Vaghani had rented locker number B/202 in the name of his wife, Hirenben, at the Singanpore branch in 2020 by paying a monthly rent of Rs 1,700. On May 8, 2026, his relatives had visited the locker and confirmed that all the jewellery was intact.

However, nearly two months later, when the family returned to retrieve ornaments for a family function, they found that only one mangalsutra, two bracelets and three rings remained inside, while 63 tolas of gold jewellery had allegedly disappeared.

Alarmed by the discovery, Vaghani and his family visited the Singanpore branch on July 14 and demanded access to the CCTV footage.