Nearly 4,500 food samples fail quality norms in Gujarat over five years; conviction rate remains weak

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's food safety machinery has significantly intensified surveillance against adulterated and substandard food, but parliamentary data suggests that enforcement is not translating into equally strong criminal accountability.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat analysed 68,356 food samples between 2021-22 and 2025-26. Of these, 4,437 samples were found to be non-conforming, indicating an overall failure rate of nearly 6.5 per cent.

During the same period, authorities initiated 4,617 civil penalty cases but secured only 259 criminal convictions, exposing a substantial gap between regulatory action and successful prosecution.

The year-wise figures reveal that Gujarat consistently detected between 824 and 978 non-conforming food samples annually.

2021-22: 13,663 samples analysed; 824 unsafe; 668 penalty cases; 14 convictions.

2022-23: 14,562 samples analysed; 978 unsafe; 547 penalty cases; 24 convictions.

2023-24: 15,841 samples analysed; 910 unsafe; 1,701 penalty cases; 65 convictions.

2024-25: 12,387 samples analysed; 901 unsafe; 859 penalty cases; 91 convictions.

2025-26 (provisional): 11,903 samples analysed; 824 unsafe; 842 penalty cases; 65 convictions.

The data indicates that while the number of unsafe food samples has remained broadly stable, criminal convictions have increased over the years, from 14 in 2021-22 to 65 in 2025-26. However, the number of convictions is still only a fraction of the food samples found to be unsafe each year.

Gujarat continues to rank among the leading states in food surveillance.

In 2025-26, the state analysed 11,903 samples, significantly higher than Maharashtra (7,694) and Punjab (7,809), though behind Tamil Nadu (44,603) and Uttar Pradesh (39,519). The high volume of testing reflects an aggressive inspection mechanism rather than a higher incidence of adulteration alone.

However, Gujarat's non-conforming rate of around 6.9 per cent was substantially lower than Rajasthan, where more than one in four tested samples failed quality norms, and Uttar Pradesh, where over half the tested samples were found non-conforming during 2025-26.