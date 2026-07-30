Gujarat Congress alleges Centre denied grants to six public universities, flags higher education crisis

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government, alleging that the continued denial of grants to several public universities in Gujarat has exposed a "systematic neglect" of higher education and pushed thousands of students from poor, middle-class and general category families further away from affordable education.

Releasing official grant data, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Dr Hiren Banker claimed that six universities in Gujarat did not receive any grant under various Central schemes during 2025-26, raising serious questions over the Centre's commitment to strengthening public higher education in the state.

According to the Congress, North Gujarat University, South Gujarat University, Kutch University, Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gujarat Law University and IIM-A received zero financial assistance under the Centre's various university grant schemes during the current financial year.

The party further alleged that North Gujarat University and Gujarat Law University have not received a single rupee of Central grant for four consecutive years, calling it a disturbing pattern rather than an isolated administrative lapse.

Backing its allegations with grant figures from UGC data, the Congress pointed out that North Gujarat University received no grant in 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26, while South Gujarat University received only Rs 3.97 lakh in 2023-24 and nothing in the remaining three years.

Similarly, Kutch University received Rs 3.95 lakh each in 2022-23 and 2023-24 but nothing during the last two financial years, while Gujarat National Law University also recorded zero allocation throughout the four-year period, the party claimed.

Using these figures to question the Centre's priorities, the Congress argued that public universities are being left financially vulnerable at a time when they are already grappling with severe shortages of academic staff and deteriorating infrastructure.

Dr Hiren Banker alleged that the funding squeeze has compounded an already fragile higher education system in Gujarat.

"Government and grant-in-aid colleges in Gujarat have been functioning without regular recruitment of principals for years. Around 45 to 55 per cent of professor posts remain vacant, while more than 60 per cent of non-teaching positions, including laboratory assistants and librarians, are lying vacant. At such a critical stage, denying grants to government universities is a direct injustice to the future of Gujarat's students," Banker said.

Escalating his criticism, Banker accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat of pursuing a deliberate policy aimed at weakening public universities while encouraging private institutions.