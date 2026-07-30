Gujarat's crackdown on fake immigration agents remains weak despite rising complaints

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has issued just three prosecution sanctions and recorded only two Action Taken Reports (ATRs) against fake immigration agents despite receiving 27 complaints over the last five years, according to data tabled by the Centre in the Rajya Sabha. The figures point to a limited enforcement response even as illegal immigration rackets continue to prey on job seekers across India.
The Centre's latest data, reveals that Gujarat's crackdown on fake immigration agents remains modest, with investigations and prosecutions failing to keep pace with complaints. Between 2021 and 2025, the state recorded 27 complaints related to illegal recruitment and fake immigration agents. Yet, despite these complaints reaching authorities, the legal machinery moved slowly, resulting in only three prosecution sanctions over five years.
The data shows that Gujarat received two complaints each in 2021, 2022 and 2023, followed by a noticeable jump to nine complaints in 2024 and 12 complaints in 2025. The sharp rise in the last two years suggests that illegal overseas recruitment networks are becoming increasingly active in the state or that reporting has improved significantly.
However, enforcement has not matched the increase in complaints. Gujarat Police submitted no Action Taken Reports (ATRs) in 2021 and 2022, one ATR each in 2023 and 2024, and none in 2025, raising questions over the pace of investigations. Even more strikingly, prosecution sanctions—mandatory for initiating prosecution under the Emigration Act—were issued only three times in five years, all in 2025.
National picture shows Gujarat is not among worst states, but enforcement gap persists
Nationally, the Ministry of External Affairs informed Parliament that 3,505 unregistered recruitment agents have been notified on the eMigrate portal, reflecting the widespread nature of illegal overseas recruitment across the country. The Ministry stated that complaints received against unregistered agents are referred to state police for investigation under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws.
Compared with several states, Gujarat's complaint numbers remain relatively low. Andhra Pradesh reported 3,294 complaints over five years, followed by Kerala (759), Tamil Nadu (696), Telangana (476), Rajasthan (374), Delhi (251), Punjab (179) and Karnataka (154), making Gujarat's tally of 27 significantly lower.
However, the data also reveals that states such as Kerala and Delhi have recorded substantially stronger follow-up action, including higher numbers of FIRs, ATRs and prosecution sanctions. Gujarat, in contrast, has seen limited movement beyond the complaint stage, suggesting that investigation and prosecution continue to be the weakest links in the state's response.
Centre says awareness campaigns continue
The Ministry informed Parliament that it is conducting nationwide awareness campaigns through 17 Protector of Emigrants (POE) offices, including workshops, training sessions, digital outreach, and awareness programmes for police, local administrations and the public. These campaigns educate citizens about safe and legal migration, the eMigrate portal, Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT), the Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY), and advisories issued by Indian embassies.