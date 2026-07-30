Tremor of 2.6 magnitude recorded in Ahmedabad; no damage reported

A mild tremor of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat early Thursday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The tremor was recorded at 4.39 am, with its epicentre located 29 km south-southwest of Ahmedabad, the Gandhinagar-based institute said.

According to the ISR, the depth of the temor was recorded at about 20 km below the ground surface.

Because of its low intensity, the tremor had no significant impact and was felt by only a few people.

Officials from the district disaster management said that no damage to life or property was reported.

Earthquake risk is very high in Gujarat, and the state has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, according to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The 2001 Kutch earthquake, which claimed 20,000 lives and injured over 1.66 lakh others, was the third-largest and second-most destructive such incident in India over the last two centuries, as per GSDMA.

(With inputs from PTI)