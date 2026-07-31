Groundwater extraction rises 3.4 pc in Gujarat as 25 talukas become overexploited

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's groundwater is coming under increasing stress, with extraction rising 3.4% in a year while natural recharge has remained almost unchanged, according to the latest "Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India, 2025" report by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The state's groundwater extraction stage increased from 54.21% in 2024 to 55.95% in 2025, while 25 assessment units have been classified as Over Exploited and 14 deteriorated into worse categories within a year.

The report shows that Gujarat extracted 14.33 billion cubic metres (bcm) of groundwater in 2025 against an annual extractable resource of 25.61 bcm. In comparison, extraction stood at 13.86 bcm in 2024, marking a year on year increase of 3.4%.

However, annual recharge remained almost unchanged at 27.58 bcm, highlighting a widening gap between demand and replenishment.

Agriculture continues to dominate groundwater use in Gujarat. Of the state's 14.33 bcm of groundwater extracted in 2025, 13.25 bcm was used for irrigation, accounting for 92.5% of the total.

Domestic use stood at 0.88 bcm, while industrial extraction was only 0.20 bcm, according to the Central Ground Water Board's (CGWB) 2025 assessment.

The figures underline the state's heavy dependence on groundwater for farming, leaving extraction patterns closely tied to rainfall conditions and irrigation demand.

While the state-level figures suggest moderate stress, the situation at the local level is far more severe. Of the 252 assessment units, only 181 are classified as Safe.

The remaining units show varying levels of stress, with 31 classified as Semi Critical, three as Critical and 25 as Over Exploited. An additional 12 units are saline, leaving nearly one fourth of Gujarat's groundwater systems under stress or degradation.

North Gujarat remains the worst affected region. Banaskantha has crossed the sustainability threshold with an extraction stage of 121.47%, meaning groundwater use exceeds natural recharge.

Eight of its 14 assessment units are Over Exploited, including Dantiwada, Deesa, Palanpur and Tharad. Patan and Mahesana also continue to face severe stress, with extraction stages of 118.57% and 108.74%, respectively, and multiple Over Exploited and Critical units.

Urban groundwater stress is also evident in Gujarat's major urban centres, with Gandhinagar emerging as a particularly severe hotspot.

The CGWB's 2025 assessment places Gandhinagar's stage of groundwater extraction at 111.28%, meaning annual extraction exceeded its annual extractable groundwater resource by 11.28%.