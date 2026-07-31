Gujarat Police trace 42 missing children using cyber tools, CCTV during month-long drive

AHMEDABAD: A Class 7 girl who disappeared while travelling to school in Khambhat was traced within hours after Gujarat Police deployed its Vishwas Face-2 CCTV network and digital surveillance tools.

Her safe recovery was among 42 missing children traced across Gujarat between July 1 and July 28 during Operation Surakshit Cyber Space, highlighting the growing use of technology driven policing in child protection.

The girl, a Class 7 student, had left her home in Khodiyar Nagar Society on her bicycle for Khambhat Nagrik Sahakari Bank Primary School in Anand district.

However, when she failed to reach the school, her class teacher immediately informed her parents, prompting a police response.

The family approached the Khambhat City Police, after which investigators began examining available CCTV footage via the Vishwas Face-2 network and other digital surveillance tools.

The technology driven investigation quickly narrowed the search, allowing police to locate the girl within hours.

She was found safe along with her bicycle and was subsequently reunited with her family.

The case highlights how Gujarat Police is increasingly combining conventional policing with CCTV analytics, digital surveillance and cyber enabled investigation to respond to missing person cases, particularly those involving children.

The Khambhat rescue was not an isolated success. Between July 1 and July 28, Gujarat Police traced 42 missing children across the state using cyber tools, CCTV analytics and other technological interventions during its month long statewide campaign, Operation Surakshit Cyber Space.