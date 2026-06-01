ACB arrests Class-I officer in Gujarat Energy Department for accepting bribe to issue NOC

AHMEDABAD: A routine solar-panel approval process has exploded into one of Gujarat’s most striking corruption cases. A Class-I officer of the Energy Department was allegedly caught accepting a Rs five lakh bribe for issuing an NOC.

Raids on his properties uncovered cash, gold, silver, and valuables worth more than Rs 2.64 crore, triggering a disproportionate assets probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The complaint over a delayed solar-panel approval quickly snowballed into a major corruption scandal, exposing a trail of suspected illicit wealth stretching across multiple cities in Gujarat.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Class-I officer A.B. Chaudhary, serving in the Electrical Inspection Office under the Gujarat Government's Energy Department, after allegedly catching him red-handed while accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe in exchange for granting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a solar-panel project.

The case surfaced when an applicant approached the ACB with allegations that Chaudhary had demanded a hefty payoff to clear the approval process.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, ACB officials laid a carefully planned trap.

The operation culminated with investigators allegedly catching the officer while accepting the bribe amount, marking the first breakthrough in the case.

As officers moved in, they recovered the Rs five lakh bribe amount from Chaudhary's vehicle. However, investigators believed the cash seizure could be just the tip of the iceberg, prompting an extensive search operation across properties linked to the officer.

What followed dramatically escalated the case.