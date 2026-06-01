Political storm in Gujarat as Congress claims IB officials recorded internal meeting

A routine post-election review meeting of the Gujarat Congress in Mehsana erupted into a major political controversy after two individuals, alleged by party leaders to be Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel, were caught filming proceedings inside a closed-door gathering.

The incident occurred during a high-level meeting convened at the Mehsana District Congress office to assess the party's disappointing performance in the recent North Gujarat local body elections. Several senior Congress leaders were present, including Gujarat Congress in-charge Mukul Wasnik, state president Amit Chavda, North Gujarat in-charge Subhashini Yadav, former state president Jagdish Thakor and Leader of Opposition Tushar Chaudhary.

According to Congress leaders, journalists were briefly allowed inside the venue to capture visuals before the meeting began. During this period, two individuals allegedly entered the hall and began recording videos of the proceedings. Party members later grew suspicious of their presence and questioned them.

Congress leaders claim that upon checking the men's mobile phones, they discovered footage recorded from inside the meeting. The discovery triggered a heated confrontation, with senior leaders demanding that the videos be deleted immediately.

Witnesses said Amit Chavda questioned the individuals about how they had gained access to the meeting and who had authorized them to record internal discussions. As the men repeatedly apologized, senior leaders continued to press them for answers and insisted that the footage be erased.

The situation escalated further when Jagdish Thakor allegedly accused the individuals of acting on behalf of the ruling establishment.

According to those present, the two men eventually deleted the footage and were escorted out of the premises by Congress workers.