Gujarat clears Rs 500 crore wire-free city mission, approves country’s first service commissionerate

AHMEDABAD: In a major policy decision aimed at strengthening urban infrastructure and boosting economic growth, the Gujarat Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved two key initiatives, including the country’s first Service Commissionerate and a ₹500 crore Gujarat Wire Free City Mission.

The state government has approved the ambitious ‘Gujarat Wire Free City Mission’, a large-scale urban modernisation project aimed at removing overhead electricity networks and improving the safety, reliability, and aesthetics of cities across Gujarat.

In parallel, the Cabinet has also cleared the establishment of the country’s first Service Commissionerate, which the government says will provide a dedicated institutional framework for the growth of the services sector.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, state government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani described the Service Commissionerate as a landmark initiative with far-reaching economic implications.

"For the first time in the country, Gujarat has decided to establish a separate Service Commissionerate dedicated exclusively to the development of the service sector. Just as Industrial Commissionerates have played a crucial role in industrial growth, this new body will focus on promoting sectors such as tourism, information technology, policy-driven services, and other emerging service industries. It will facilitate investment attraction, policy formulation, sector-specific support, and ultimately generate large-scale employment opportunities while contributing significantly to the state's GDP growth," Vaghani said.

The decision comes at a time when the services sector is emerging as one of the strongest pillars of economic expansion, and the state government believes that a dedicated commissionerate will help Gujarat position itself as a national hub for service-driven investments and innovation.

Alongside the economic reforms, the Cabinet also approved a major infrastructure upgrade under the Gujarat Wire Free City Mission, aligned with the state’s vision of creating greener, smarter, and more resilient urban centres.