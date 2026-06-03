Gujarat clears Rs 500 crore wire-free city mission, approves country’s first service commissionerate

AHMEDABAD: In a major policy decision aimed at strengthening urban infrastructure and boosting economic growth, the Gujarat Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved two key initiatives, including the country’s first Service Commissionerate and a ₹500 crore Gujarat Wire Free City Mission.
The state government has approved the ambitious ‘Gujarat Wire Free City Mission’, a large-scale urban modernisation project aimed at removing overhead electricity networks and improving the safety, reliability, and aesthetics of cities across Gujarat.
In parallel, the Cabinet has also cleared the establishment of the country’s first Service Commissionerate, which the government says will provide a dedicated institutional framework for the growth of the services sector.
Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, state government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani described the Service Commissionerate as a landmark initiative with far-reaching economic implications.
"For the first time in the country, Gujarat has decided to establish a separate Service Commissionerate dedicated exclusively to the development of the service sector. Just as Industrial Commissionerates have played a crucial role in industrial growth, this new body will focus on promoting sectors such as tourism, information technology, policy-driven services, and other emerging service industries. It will facilitate investment attraction, policy formulation, sector-specific support, and ultimately generate large-scale employment opportunities while contributing significantly to the state's GDP growth," Vaghani said.
The decision comes at a time when the services sector is emerging as one of the strongest pillars of economic expansion, and the state government believes that a dedicated commissionerate will help Gujarat position itself as a national hub for service-driven investments and innovation.
Alongside the economic reforms, the Cabinet also approved a major infrastructure upgrade under the Gujarat Wire Free City Mission, aligned with the state’s vision of creating greener, smarter, and more resilient urban centres.
For the first phase of the mission, the government has allocated Rs 500 crore, signalling its commitment to modernising the state’s power distribution network.
Under the plan, all existing overhead electricity lines across Gujarat’s 17 municipal corporations and 151 municipalities will be gradually shifted underground through a phased implementation strategy.
Authorities plan to underground approximately 14,600 circuit kilometres of high-tension power lines and 31,400 circuit kilometres of low-tension distribution networks, replacing the web of overhead wires that currently dominate urban skylines.
Government officials said the project is expected to deliver benefits beyond visual transformation. By moving power infrastructure underground, cities are expected to witness a reduction in incidents of wire snapping, short circuits, and power disruptions that frequently occur during heavy monsoon rains, storms, and extreme weather conditions.
The initiative is also expected to improve public safety, strengthen the reliability of power supply systems, and enhance the overall appearance of urban areas, supporting Gujarat’s broader smart city and sustainable development goals.
Adding another feather to the state’s cap, Jitu Vaghani announced that Gujarat has earned national recognition for its performance under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.
"Gujarat has been selected as the best-performing state in the country for its outstanding implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. The state will receive the national award at a ceremony scheduled to be held in Delhi on June 4," he said.
With the launch of the first-of-its-kind Service Commissionerate and the rollout of a statewide wire-free urban infrastructure mission, the Gujarat government is seeking to simultaneously strengthen economic growth, modernise cities, attract investment, and improve the quality of life for millions of residents, signalling a new phase in the state’s development agenda.