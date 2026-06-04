50 fall ill after contaminated water supply hits nine housing societies in Ahmedabad

Around 50 residents of Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia area fell ill with diarrhoea and vomiting after contaminated water from a drainage system entered drinking water pipelines, civic officials said on Wednesday. Of them, 11 were hospitalised.

The contamination affected nine residential societies, where residents reportedly received dirty water supply four days ago.

According to Dr Bhavin Solanki, Medical Officer of Health at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), complaints of contaminated water were followed by multiple cases of illness.

"People from nine residential societies in Ghatlodia complained of receiving contaminated water supply, following which several cases of diarrhoea and vomiting were reported four days ago," Solanki said.

He added that 11 patients required hospitalisation.

To contain the situation, the AMC deployed four medical vans and 40 health teams in the affected localities.

However, residents claimed the scale of the outbreak was far greater, alleging that “hundreds of people” had fallen ill after consuming contaminated water at home.

AMC Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, however, said civic medical teams had conducted OPD consultations for 50 people. The illnesses were linked to a breakdown in water and drainage pipelines on May 30, which was repaired immediately, he told PTI.

The AMC commissioner said that all patients were safe.

(With inputs from PTI)