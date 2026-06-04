Dholera turns barren saline land into thriving green ecosystem with 3,200-tree plantation

AHMEDABAD: As Dholera advances towards becoming India’s semiconductor manufacturing hub, a large-scale afforestation initiative has transformed a barren stretch of saline land into a thriving green patch, highlighting how environmental intervention can support industrial development.

Backed by funding from the Dholera Special Investment Region Development Authority (DSIRDA) and implemented by the Ahmedabad Social Forestry Division of the Gujarat Forest Department, the project has converted land where even grass struggled to survive into a flourishing plantation spread across Block No. 29 of the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR).

More than 3,200 trees belonging to 15 different species have been planted using an innovative “drum plantation” technique designed specifically to address Dholera’s extreme environmental conditions, including high soil salinity and prolonged waterlogging.

The area, while still a developing plantation rather than a natural forest, represents a significant ecological turnaround in a region where vegetation growth has historically been extremely difficult.

The coastal landscape of Dholera presents some of the harshest conditions for plantation work, with high soil salinity, intense solar radiation, low organic carbon content and months of waterlogging making conventional afforestation methods largely ineffective.

Explaining the challenge, Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr Minal Jani said, "The soil here has extremely high electro-conductivity, very low carbon content, and excessive salinity. Adding to that, waterlogging remains for nearly six months every year. Under such conditions, conventional plantation methods simply do not work."

To overcome these obstacles, forest officials adopted an innovative solution.

"We introduced the drum plantation technique, where saplings are planted inside specially prepared plastic drums. The drums are filled with multiple layers of sand, nutrient-rich soil, vermicompost, stubble, and cocopeat. This protects the roots from direct exposure to saline soil while providing a healthy growing environment," Dr Jani explained.