Dholera turns barren saline land into thriving green ecosystem with 3,200-tree plantation

AHMEDABAD: As Dholera advances towards becoming India’s semiconductor manufacturing hub, a large-scale afforestation initiative has transformed a barren stretch of saline land into a thriving green patch, highlighting how environmental intervention can support industrial development.
Backed by funding from the Dholera Special Investment Region Development Authority (DSIRDA) and implemented by the Ahmedabad Social Forestry Division of the Gujarat Forest Department, the project has converted land where even grass struggled to survive into a flourishing plantation spread across Block No. 29 of the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR).
More than 3,200 trees belonging to 15 different species have been planted using an innovative “drum plantation” technique designed specifically to address Dholera’s extreme environmental conditions, including high soil salinity and prolonged waterlogging.
The area, while still a developing plantation rather than a natural forest, represents a significant ecological turnaround in a region where vegetation growth has historically been extremely difficult.
The coastal landscape of Dholera presents some of the harshest conditions for plantation work, with high soil salinity, intense solar radiation, low organic carbon content and months of waterlogging making conventional afforestation methods largely ineffective.
Explaining the challenge, Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr Minal Jani said, "The soil here has extremely high electro-conductivity, very low carbon content, and excessive salinity. Adding to that, waterlogging remains for nearly six months every year. Under such conditions, conventional plantation methods simply do not work."
To overcome these obstacles, forest officials adopted an innovative solution.
"We introduced the drum plantation technique, where saplings are planted inside specially prepared plastic drums. The drums are filled with multiple layers of sand, nutrient-rich soil, vermicompost, stubble, and cocopeat. This protects the roots from direct exposure to saline soil while providing a healthy growing environment," Dr Jani explained.
The drums were embedded approximately one foot into the ground and fitted with ventilation holes on both sides to ensure adequate airflow and root development.
The project also received crucial support from DSIRDA, which supplied sweet water for irrigation. A drip irrigation network was subsequently installed, ensuring every sapling received controlled and efficient watering despite the region’s hostile climate.
The results have exceeded expectations.
Planted in August 2025, many of the saplings have already grown up to 12 feet tall in less than a year. More importantly, survival rates have remained exceptionally high, demonstrating the effectiveness of the technique.
"Nearly all the saplings have survived. Some trees have even started bearing fruits. We are now witnessing the return of pollinators and birds to areas that were once completely barren," Dr Jani said.
The plantation includes a diverse mix of native and climate-resilient species such as Pilu, Kesudo, Shimalo, Paras Piplo, Banyan, Peepal, Peltophorum, Desi Baval, Karanj, Arjun, Goras Ambli, Neem, Gundi, and Tamarind.
Beyond increasing green cover, the project is already delivering wider ecological benefits.
Forest officials report that improving soil conditions have encouraged the natural growth of grass and vegetation in surrounding areas. The presence of bees, butterflies, birds and other pollinators is steadily increasing, indicating the gradual revival of a self-sustaining ecosystem.
To ensure long-term sustainability, authorities have also planned to remove and recycle the plastic drums once the trees become firmly established, minimising environmental impact while preserving the success of the plantation.
The initiative aligns with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s vision of balancing economic expansion with environmental responsibility. As Gujarat continues to attract major industrial investments, the state government has emphasised that ecological conservation must remain an integral part of development planning.
The project also reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader vision for Dholera SIR as a global model of sustainable industrialisation and India’s first greenfield smart city.
Encouraged by the success of the pilot phase, DSIRDA has allocated an additional 20 hectares of land for expansion. In the next phase, authorities plan to plant nearly 50,000 more saplings using the same drum plantation model across Dholera’s activation area.
What began as an experimental afforestation effort in one of Gujarat’s most challenging landscapes is now emerging as a model for climate-resilient ecological restoration. In the heart of India’s future semiconductor hub, the project demonstrates that industrial progress and environmental recovery can advance together.