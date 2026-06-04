'FCI Director' turns out to be a conman: Gujarat police bust Rs 68 Lakh in government job scam

AHMEDABAD: Halol Rural Police in Panchmahal district of Gujarat have arrested Bharat Parmar, a man accused of masquerading as a high-ranking Food Corporation of India (FCI) official while allegedly running a statewide government job scam worth lakhs of rupees.

Investigators believe the fraud may extend far beyond the Rs 68 lakh unearthed so far, with the possibility that several more victims across Gujarat could have been duped.

The accused, despite having studied only up to Class VII, allegedly built an elaborate web of deception.

Presenting himself as an FCI director with deep connections across government departments, Parmar reportedly targeted unemployed youth and their families, exploiting their aspirations for stable government employment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Parmar had allegedly established a network of agents across Gujarat who identified job seekers and convinced them that government appointments could be secured through his influence.

The accused allegedly promised recruitment in prestigious government organizations, including ONGC and other public sector entities.

To make the fraud appear genuine, candidates were provided with fake interview call letters, forged appointment-related documents, and fabricated correspondence bearing the names of government institutions.

The scam began to unravel after multiple victims approached police with similar allegations.

Halol DySP V.J. Rathod said the breakthrough came after retired railway employee Manubhai Patel filed a detailed complaint.

"Manu Patel informed us that he came in contact with Bharat Parmar in 2020. During their meeting, Parmar introduced himself as a director in FCI and claimed that he had influence and contacts across various government departments. He assured the complainant that securing a government job would be easy through his network," Rathod said.

The officer further explained that Patel was persuaded to arrange a job for his son in ONGC.

"To secure the promised appointment, Bharat Parmar allegedly collected Rs 7,78,950 through RTGS transactions as well as cash payments. He subsequently handed over what appeared to be an official call letter. However, despite receiving the document, no interview process, verification procedure or recruitment activity ever took place," Rathod stated.