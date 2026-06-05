BJP’s Gujarat Rajya Sabha nominees reflect generational shift, RSS influence and 2027 strategy

AHMEDABAD: The BJP's announcement of candidates for four Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat has triggered intense political discussion, not merely because of the names selected but because of the larger message embedded in the choices.

As elections for four of Gujarat's 11 Rajya Sabha seats approach on June 18, the ruling party has once again broken from convention, introducing an entirely new set of faces while simultaneously unveiling a deeper electoral and organisational strategy.

The BJP's choice of candidates for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat has sparked considerable political interest, not just because of who has been nominated, but because of the broader political signals the selections appear to convey.

With elections to four of Gujarat's 11 Rajya Sabha seats scheduled for June 18, the ruling party has once again departed from convention by introducing an entirely new set of faces, offering a glimpse into its wider organisational and electoral strategy.

At first glance, the candidate list appears routine. A closer examination, however, reveals a carefully crafted political blueprint. The BJP has fielded Raju Shukla, Mansinh Parmar, Jitendra Kanjhariya and Mukesh Rathwa—leaders whose average age is just 46 years.

In a party where parliamentary nominations have often rewarded seniority and long years of service, the decision marks a clear generational transition. The message from the BJP leadership appears unmistakable: the future belongs to younger leaders, and those crossing the fifty-year threshold may find it increasingly difficult to secure parliamentary opportunities.