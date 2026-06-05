BJP’s Gujarat Rajya Sabha nominees reflect generational shift, RSS influence and 2027 strategy

AHMEDABAD: The BJP's announcement of candidates for four Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat has triggered intense political discussion, not merely because of the names selected but because of the larger message embedded in the choices.
As elections for four of Gujarat's 11 Rajya Sabha seats approach on June 18, the ruling party has once again broken from convention, introducing an entirely new set of faces while simultaneously unveiling a deeper electoral and organisational strategy.
The BJP's choice of candidates for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat has sparked considerable political interest, not just because of who has been nominated, but because of the broader political signals the selections appear to convey.
With elections to four of Gujarat's 11 Rajya Sabha seats scheduled for June 18, the ruling party has once again departed from convention by introducing an entirely new set of faces, offering a glimpse into its wider organisational and electoral strategy.
At first glance, the candidate list appears routine. A closer examination, however, reveals a carefully crafted political blueprint. The BJP has fielded Raju Shukla, Mansinh Parmar, Jitendra Kanjhariya and Mukesh Rathwa—leaders whose average age is just 46 years.
In a party where parliamentary nominations have often rewarded seniority and long years of service, the decision marks a clear generational transition. The message from the BJP leadership appears unmistakable: the future belongs to younger leaders, and those crossing the fifty-year threshold may find it increasingly difficult to secure parliamentary opportunities.
Equally significant is the ideological profile of the candidates. Three of the four nominees have direct roots in the RSS ecosystem, reinforcing the BJP's continued emphasis on organisational loyalty and ideological commitment. The fourth candidate, Jitendra Kanjhariya, carries political lineage as the son of former MLA Meghji Kanjhariya, suggesting that the party is balancing grassroots organisational credentials with established political networks.
Regional representation has also been carefully calibrated. Two candidates come from Saurashtra, while North Gujarat and Central Gujarat have received one berth each. The distribution reflects the BJP's effort to maintain regional equilibrium while simultaneously strengthening areas where future political battles are expected to intensify.
The caste arithmetic behind the selections is perhaps even more revealing. Among the four candidates, two belong to the OBC category, one is from the tribal community and one comes from the general category. The BJP's continued focus on OBC representation stands out sharply. With outgoing Rajya Sabha members Mayank Nayak and Babu Desai also belonging to OBC communities, the new composition ensures that four of Gujarat's 11 Rajya Sabha seats will now be occupied by OBC representatives.
Yet the most striking omission is that of the Patidar community. Despite Patidars remaining one of the BJP's most influential social support bases in Gujarat, the party has not nominated a single Patidar candidate this time. The absence is particularly noteworthy because retiring MP Narhari Amin represented a prominent Patidar face. Once the new members take office, businessman Govind Dholakia will remain the only Patidar among Gujarat's Rajya Sabha representatives.
The BJP's decision appears to indicate confidence in its traditional Patidar support base while directing greater attention toward communities viewed as electorally competitive. Simultaneously, the party has maintained representation for the Brahm Samaj by replacing outgoing MP Ram Mokaria with Raju Shukla, who belongs to the same community.
Among all four nominations, the elevation of Mansinh Parmar may carry the deepest political significance. Parmar contested the Somnath Assembly seat in 2022 but lost by fewer than 900 votes. While the defeat was narrow, it exposed the BJP's challenges in a constituency where Koli, minority and OBC voting patterns have historically strengthened the Congress.
Political observers view Parmar's Rajya Sabha nomination as much more than a reward for a loyal candidate. Instead, it appears to be part of a broader strategy aimed at reclaiming Somnath in 2027. By moving Parmar to the Upper House, the BJP has effectively opened the field for a new face in the constituency while preserving the Kardia Rajput leader's political relevance.
The move has also fuelled speculation about possible future political realignments. With Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama facing setbacks, including the party's loss in Chorwad Municipality, BJP strategists seem to be keeping multiple options open for Somnath. The Rajya Sabha nomination has therefore been interpreted as a calculated step within a larger constituency-level restructuring exercise.
The caste equations in Gir Somnath district further strengthen this interpretation. Talala is largely influenced by Ahir politics, Una by Koli voters, while Kodinar remains linked to reservation-based electoral dynamics. That leaves Somnath as the key battleground where Kardia Rajput influence becomes politically relevant. By shifting Parmar to Parliament, the BJP appears to have initiated an early micro-planning exercise aimed squarely at the 2027 Assembly election.
The nomination of Mukesh Rathwa carries a different but equally strategic significance. Rathwa replaces outgoing tribal MP Ramilaben Bara, ensuring continuity in tribal representation. More importantly, his youth and educational profile have attracted attention within political circles. Many see his elevation as the BJP's answer to emerging tribal leader Chaitar Vasava, whose growing popularity has created new political challenges in tribal belts across Gujarat.
Meanwhile, Raju Shukla's selection adds a personal dimension to the political story. The former Kadi Municipality president reportedly underwent bypass surgery barely a month before being named as a Rajya Sabha candidate. His journey from local politics and earlier involvement in journalism to Parliament reflects the BJP's tendency to elevate grassroots organisational workers who remain connected to the party structure.
Beyond individual candidates, the Rajya Sabha contest highlights a historic shift in Gujarat's political landscape. For the first time since the state's formation, Gujarat is set to have no Congress representative in the Rajya Sabha. Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil is retiring, and with the party reduced to just 12 MLAs in the Assembly, it lacks the numbers required to secure a seat. Since 46 votes are needed for victory, the arithmetic overwhelmingly favours the BJP.
Taken together, the four nominations reveal a party focused less on symbolism and more on long-term political engineering. Youth has been preferred over seniority, organisational roots over prominence, OBC and tribal outreach over traditional caste expectations, and future electoral calculations over immediate political convenience.
Far from being a routine Rajya Sabha selection, the BJP's Gujarat candidate list appears to be an early blueprint for the battles it expects to fight and win in 2027.