Gujarat’s Asiatic lion health scare eases, but fresh lioness death raises questions

AHMEDABAD: A health scare that recently raised concerns across Gujarat's Gir landscape appears to be subsiding, with forest authorities successfully treating and rehabilitating several Asiatic lions affected by suspected Babesia and CVD-related infections.
The episode, however, has highlighted the ongoing challenges of disease surveillance and wildlife health management in Gir, the world's only natural habitat of Asiatic lions.
The alarm bells first rang nearly two weeks ago when a series of lion cub deaths were reported from the Babaria region of Gir's western range and the Jasadhar range in the eastern forest division. Within a short span, around eight lion cubs succumbed to illness, triggering fears of a wider disease outbreak among the vulnerable lion population.
As concern mounted on the ground, the issue quickly reached the highest levels of government. The seriousness of the situation prompted visits by senior forest officials, while Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia personally reviewed conditions at the Jamwala and Jasadhar Animal Care Centres.
Meanwhile, forest authorities launched an emergency containment operation. A total of 17 lions showing symptoms or requiring close monitoring were shifted to dedicated animal care facilities. Of these, seven lions were housed at the Jasadhar Animal Care Centre, while ten were kept under observation at the Jamwala facility.
What followed was an intensive round-the-clock rescue and treatment effort. Veterinary experts from Sasan, specialists associated with Vantara in Jamnagar, and senior forest department officials jointly monitored the animals. Their coordinated intervention gradually began yielding results as the condition of the affected lions improved, bringing much-needed relief to wildlife managers.
Sharing an update on the situation on Friday, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the deaths of eight Asiatic lion cubs in a short period had naturally created concern among conservation authorities. However, he stated that sustained efforts by forest and veterinary teams had produced encouraging outcomes.
"Out of the 17 lions kept under observation, 12 have fully recovered and have already been released back into the forest. The remaining five lions are also healthy and continue to be monitored as a precautionary measure. They too will be released soon," the minister said.
He further revealed that preventive measures had been intensified across the Gir landscape, with nearly 600 lions undergoing de-ticking operations to reduce the risk of disease transmission through parasites.
Just as the situation appeared to be stabilising, another wildlife death surfaced from Gir East. A pregnant lioness was found dead in the Luwaria-Krishnagarh area of the Sarsia range in Amreli district, prompting fresh concern among conservationists and local residents.
However, the forest department has sought to separate this incident from the recent health scare. Minister Modhwadia clarified that preliminary findings suggest the lioness died due to complications unrelated to any viral infection.
"A pregnant lioness died yesterday, but the likely cause of death is complications other than illness. No virus of any kind has been detected in her. Similarly, no alarming virus has been found in the previously affected lions," he said.
Yet, even as officials ruled out a disease link, questions emerged over the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the carcass. According to local sources, the lioness's body may have remained in the area for more than two days before authorities arrived. Villagers reportedly alerted the forest department, which reached the site only later in the evening.
The allegations have sparked criticism and raised concerns about possible lapses in field-level monitoring. Wildlife observers argue that rapid detection and response remain crucial in a landscape that supports the globally significant Asiatic lion population.
For now, the successful recovery of most affected lions has brought relief to conservation authorities. But the recent deaths have also served as a reminder that constant vigilance, disease monitoring and swift field action remain essential to safeguarding Gujarat's most iconic wildlife species.