Gujarat’s Asiatic lion health scare eases, but fresh lioness death raises questions

AHMEDABAD: A health scare that recently raised concerns across Gujarat's Gir landscape appears to be subsiding, with forest authorities successfully treating and rehabilitating several Asiatic lions affected by suspected Babesia and CVD-related infections.

The episode, however, has highlighted the ongoing challenges of disease surveillance and wildlife health management in Gir, the world's only natural habitat of Asiatic lions.

The alarm bells first rang nearly two weeks ago when a series of lion cub deaths were reported from the Babaria region of Gir's western range and the Jasadhar range in the eastern forest division. Within a short span, around eight lion cubs succumbed to illness, triggering fears of a wider disease outbreak among the vulnerable lion population.

As concern mounted on the ground, the issue quickly reached the highest levels of government. The seriousness of the situation prompted visits by senior forest officials, while Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia personally reviewed conditions at the Jamwala and Jasadhar Animal Care Centres.

Meanwhile, forest authorities launched an emergency containment operation. A total of 17 lions showing symptoms or requiring close monitoring were shifted to dedicated animal care facilities. Of these, seven lions were housed at the Jasadhar Animal Care Centre, while ten were kept under observation at the Jamwala facility.

What followed was an intensive round-the-clock rescue and treatment effort. Veterinary experts from Sasan, specialists associated with Vantara in Jamnagar, and senior forest department officials jointly monitored the animals. Their coordinated intervention gradually began yielding results as the condition of the affected lions improved, bringing much-needed relief to wildlife managers.