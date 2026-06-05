PM Modi launches Rs 23,000 crore projects in Gujarat, targets Congress in sharp political attack

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used his World Environment Day visit to Gujarat to combine a major development outreach programme with sharp political attacks on the Congress, while highlighting the BJP government's achievements in infrastructure, renewable energy and self reliance.

The day began at the Larsen & Toubro facility in Hazira, Surat, where Modi reviewed advanced defence manufacturing and green energy projects being developed under the Make in India initiative.

He later addressed a massive public gathering in Surat, where he dedicated development projects worth Rs 18,778 crore across seven districts of south Gujarat and laid the foundation stone for projects worth another Rs 4,852 crore.

He subsequently travelled to Daman to inaugurate additional development works valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Modi linked the government's development agenda with the BJP's recent electoral successes, saying Gujaratis had once again placed extraordinary trust in the party.

"In the recent elections, Gujaratis supported the BJP so strongly that all previous records were broken. Even my own record has been surpassed. Such opportunities are rare in democracy. Very few parties get a chance to serve people continuously for such a long period," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister then turned to the BJP-led NDA's recent electoral victories, particularly highlighting gains in eastern India. Referring to West Bengal, he said the results had generated enthusiasm not only within the country but had also attracted international attention during his recent overseas visits.

"Just mentioning Bengal fills people with energy. During my recent visit to five countries, discussions about Bengal were everywhere. The NDA has received a massive mandate in three states. Every election result carries the same message: the people of India reject chaos, negativity and disappointment," Modi remarked.

From electoral victories, Modi moved to criticising the Congress, accusing the opposition party of pursuing politics centred on disruption rather than development.

"For the last twelve years, Congress has searched for opportunities by spreading confusion, pessimism and instability. But the people of India have repeatedly responded through the ballot box. Gujarat has already pushed Congress to the margins. Even in states where Congress governs, public dissatisfaction is growing because of misgovernance," he said.

Citing recent political developments across states, Modi claimed Congress was facing setbacks because voters had begun rejecting what he described as "parasitic politics".