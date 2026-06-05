PM Modi launches Rs 23,000 crore projects in Gujarat, targets Congress in sharp political attack

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used his World Environment Day visit to Gujarat to combine a major development outreach programme with sharp political attacks on the Congress, while highlighting the BJP government's achievements in infrastructure, renewable energy and self reliance.
The day began at the Larsen & Toubro facility in Hazira, Surat, where Modi reviewed advanced defence manufacturing and green energy projects being developed under the Make in India initiative.
He later addressed a massive public gathering in Surat, where he dedicated development projects worth Rs 18,778 crore across seven districts of south Gujarat and laid the foundation stone for projects worth another Rs 4,852 crore.
He subsequently travelled to Daman to inaugurate additional development works valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore.
Addressing the gathering, Modi linked the government's development agenda with the BJP's recent electoral successes, saying Gujaratis had once again placed extraordinary trust in the party.
"In the recent elections, Gujaratis supported the BJP so strongly that all previous records were broken. Even my own record has been surpassed. Such opportunities are rare in democracy. Very few parties get a chance to serve people continuously for such a long period," the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister then turned to the BJP-led NDA's recent electoral victories, particularly highlighting gains in eastern India. Referring to West Bengal, he said the results had generated enthusiasm not only within the country but had also attracted international attention during his recent overseas visits.
"Just mentioning Bengal fills people with energy. During my recent visit to five countries, discussions about Bengal were everywhere. The NDA has received a massive mandate in three states. Every election result carries the same message: the people of India reject chaos, negativity and disappointment," Modi remarked.
From electoral victories, Modi moved to criticising the Congress, accusing the opposition party of pursuing politics centred on disruption rather than development.
"For the last twelve years, Congress has searched for opportunities by spreading confusion, pessimism and instability. But the people of India have repeatedly responded through the ballot box. Gujarat has already pushed Congress to the margins. Even in states where Congress governs, public dissatisfaction is growing because of misgovernance," he said.
Citing recent political developments across states, Modi claimed Congress was facing setbacks because voters had begun rejecting what he described as "parasitic politics".
"The defeat in Himachal Pradesh local body elections, the clear message from Haryana and Punjab, and growing public discontent in Karnataka all point in the same direction. The people are demanding performance, not politics," he asserted.
The Prime Minister also touched upon the turbulent global environment, arguing that India had successfully navigated multiple international crises through collective effort and strong governance.
"First came the COVID crisis, then war-related disruptions. Today, the world is facing a severe energy crisis. Fuel prices are fluctuating globally, and supply chains have been disrupted. Yet India has faced every challenge with strength because of the collective efforts of 140 crore citizens," Modi said.
Linking global uncertainty to India's energy strategy, he underscored the importance of self-reliance and long-term investments in renewable energy.
"The global situation has shown how important energy security is. Alongside securing oil and gas supplies from multiple sources, India has aggressively expanded renewable energy investments. Twelve years ago, solar energy in India was only beginning to emerge. Today, India stands among the world's top five solar energy producers," he noted.
The Prime Minister repeatedly highlighted Gujarat's contribution to India's environmental and industrial transformation, describing the state as a pioneer in climate action and clean energy initiatives.
"The people of Gujarat have always strengthened our mission of service. This historic mandate is not a destination; it is a responsibility. Our commitment is clear, a developed Gujarat and a developed India," he said.
Congratulating the people of Surat on the newly launched projects, Modi emphasised that future economic growth would be driven by sustainability and green infrastructure.
"The world is moving rapidly towards a green future, and India is moving forward with a green growth strategy. The projects inaugurated today will accelerate Surat's development while strengthening that vision," he said.
Highlighting Gujarat's early leadership in environmental governance, Modi recalled that the state had created a dedicated climate change department long before climate policy became a mainstream national issue.
"At the beginning of this century, Gujarat established a separate climate change department, becoming the first state in India to do so. The country's first major solar park was developed in Charanka village of Patan district. Gujarat inspired the nation, and today India is progressing with the mantra of development in harmony with nature," the Prime Minister said.
Expanding on the government's green transition roadmap, Modi listed several initiatives, including ethanol blending, railway electrification, nuclear energy expansion, the modernisation of power transmission systems, the strengthening of gas pipeline networks and the development of port infrastructure.
He concluded with a pointed attack on critics of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, arguing that opposition to self reliance reflected an outdated mindset.
"There are people who mock the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat mission’. These are the same people who kept India dependent on foreign countries for decades. India's future will be built on self confidence, self reliance and indigenous capability," Modi declared.
As development announcements, environmental messaging and political positioning converged on a single stage in Surat, the Prime Minister used World Environment Day to showcase infrastructure investments while reinforcing the BJP's narrative of stability, growth and self reliance ahead of future electoral contests.